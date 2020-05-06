The Hoosier Daily: May 6
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Todd Yeagley discusses IU soccer and the 'Worth the Wait' documentary
Assessing Indiana's options after Rodney McGraw's de-commitment
Tweets of the Day
You don’t wanna see @YogiFerrell11 in H-O-R-S-E. pic.twitter.com/NTeHdxRb8l— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 5, 2020
Roc Nation Sports represents, among others, Devonte's brother, Danny Green, as well as Kyrie Irving, Rudy Gay, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. #iubb https://t.co/wlYdxzxuV1— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) May 6, 2020
“This documentary does a great job of showing our program but in the heart of it is capturing the story of how to overcome and become a varsity program."— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) May 5, 2020
Todd Yeagley talks Indiana's rise to a national power and the 'Worth the Wait' documentary. #IUMS https://t.co/ReJ4jvYf0D
Indiana CB Tiawan Mullen in 2019 (@PFF_College)— Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) May 5, 2020
- 30% forced incompletion % (2nd in FBS)
- 42.5% contested target % (3rd in FBS)
- 3rd highest-graded CB in the B10
Mullen was one of the best true freshman CBs we have ever seen: https://t.co/SyrDtooFad pic.twitter.com/9pxIAnx9jL
Headlines
Louisville hit with NCAA notice of allegations -- ESPN
'There's no more important issue in collegiate sports.' How IU, Big Ten approach mental health -- Indianapolis Star
Q & A: Former Indiana forward Collin Hartman (part two) -- Inside The Hall
Cody Zeller recalls the time Jim Harbaugh convinced Tom Crean to buy a live bat -- Crimson Quarry
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.