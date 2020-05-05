Twitter.com/@IndianaMBB

The Indiana Men's Soccer program has been one of the top programs in any sport since Jerry Yeagley took the program over in 1963. After becoming a true varsity sport in 1973, IU has won eight National Championships and amassed over 760 wins. Todd Yeagley, Jerry's son, has kept that winning attitude and consistency that his father had and joined the Indiana Sports Beat to talk about the program ahead of the release of the 'Worth the Wait' documentary on Big Ten Network on Tuesday night.

“This documentary film does a great job of showing our program but in the heart of it is capturing the story of how to overcome and become a varsity program," Yeagley explained. "And more the rise to the top and going to the 1982 championship is the story board… but it was great to bring in other storylines of the program” Being part of Indiana soccer for his entire life, Todd Yeagley has been the head coach for the men's program since 2010 and has been lucky enough to be part of the film as a player, coach and son and the great story behind it.

"It’s the story behind it and connecting it to the people… all of those stories come to life with the interviews and footage of the games," Yeagley said. "They have been filming this, you know it was probably three years in the making… practice, games and interviews.“ Though taking a club program and turning it into a national powerhouse is a great story in itself, it is the consistency that the program has had since 1973 that is so special. “Today it is harder winning in all of our sports but consistently being relevant over so many decades was a testament to my father in how he could evolve to the game," Yeagley explained. “When there is something you are that passionate about… the ‘why’ is very clear," Yeagley added. "It’s not a complicated way, you just have to put as much as you can around these players and be as present as you can.”

Just like other sports, programs have had to adjust to losing players after just one season. As Yeagley says, Indiana is lucky enough to have that skill and talent around its program. “It’s a new challenge but I'd rather have that challenge," Yeagley said of having to deal with underclassmen leaving school to play professionally. "We [Indiana] are fortunate to get to attract those players though." "We think through the recruiting and what we don’t want to become is having that in and out. The best part of the program are the upperclassmen and we don’t want to lose that.” Yeagley added.

Soccer was able to finish its season before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the lives of millions, but with summer practice quickly approaching Yeagley is hopeful students will be allowed on campus soon. “They need structure, need their team, that environment and that is what makes them thrive," Yeagley added. "I hope we get that back sooner rather than later because that’s what helps these kids go. I'm optimistic.”

