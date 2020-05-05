News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 10:09:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Assessing Indiana's options after Rodney McGraw's de-commitment

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana looked to be adding a wealth of defensive end talent in the 2021 class. Even though it’s anticipated to be a small class, maybe not even 20 signings, Indiana was prepared to bring in more t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}