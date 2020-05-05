News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 5

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Kamari Wilson
Kamari Wilson (adidas)

Seen on TheHoosier

Fort Pierce 2022 defensive backs linked to IU through Teegardin connections

As Trayce Jackson-Davis returns, expectations for IU come with

Dustin Dopirak discusses IU football, COVID-19 and G-League impacts

Worth the Wait: IU Men's Soccer climb to national prominence

Expected Guests on Indiana Sports Beat

Tuesday: Jerry and Todd Yeagley (together), Chronic Hoosier (separate)

Wednesday: John Feinstein, Taylor Lehman

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

B1G EXTENDS BAN ON TEAM ACTIVITIES THROUGH MAY -- Hoosier Sports Report

Q & A: Former Indiana forward Collin Hartman -- Inside The Hall

Even Amid a Pandemic, IU Finds Football Recruiting Edge -- IU Athletics

NCAA offers guidelines as to how college sports could resume -- The Herald Bulletin

CBS Sports projects another fun fall for IU football -- Crimson Quarry

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}