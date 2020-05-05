The Hoosier Daily: May 5
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Fort Pierce 2022 defensive backs linked to IU through Teegardin connections
As Trayce Jackson-Davis returns, expectations for IU come with
Dustin Dopirak discusses IU football, COVID-19 and G-League impacts
Worth the Wait: IU Men's Soccer climb to national prominence
Expected Guests on Indiana Sports Beat
Tuesday: Jerry and Todd Yeagley (together), Chronic Hoosier (separate)
Wednesday: John Feinstein, Taylor Lehman
Tweets of the Day
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin are Bruno Mars fans, I suppose. #iubb https://t.co/HlAS4AYyyh— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 4, 2020
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.https://t.co/tWS85pkFqY— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 4, 2020
Worth the Wait: Indiana Men's Soccer climb to national prominence.— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) May 4, 2020
Indiana's rise from club soccer to the best program in NCAA history. Taking you back to Jerry Yeagley's early days in Bloomington. #iums #IU https://t.co/jQWJZSkzu6 via @IndianaRivals pic.twitter.com/Z2Z4X9TT08
One of Indiana’s top targets for 2021 at the safety position – Aubrey Burks. #iufb https://t.co/HiGzPW0TE7— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 4, 2020
In conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month, the Big Ten Conference is pleased to announce a pair of mental health initiatives. #MentalHealthMonth #NotAlone— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 4, 2020
Full Release: https://t.co/NQZbpGyc8f pic.twitter.com/G76apoY900
One thing I've gathered in recent years: that Kevin Wilson Indiana offense, which had a couple of great seasons without the talent advantages he had at OU/Ohio St, got a lot of coaches' attention and saw a fair number of imitators.https://t.co/uxdgP3ocBg— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) May 4, 2020
Headlines
B1G EXTENDS BAN ON TEAM ACTIVITIES THROUGH MAY -- Hoosier Sports Report
Q & A: Former Indiana forward Collin Hartman -- Inside The Hall
Even Amid a Pandemic, IU Finds Football Recruiting Edge -- IU Athletics
NCAA offers guidelines as to how college sports could resume -- The Herald Bulletin
CBS Sports projects another fun fall for IU football -- Crimson Quarry
