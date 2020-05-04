In today's version of college basketball, many young stars of the game often times don't stick around to see how their full college careers pan out. As the NBA continues to draft more on potential and as the impact the G-League is making for the country's best high schoolers continues to rise, fans have started to get worried about what role that will play for their respective programs. For Indiana, the news of Trayce Jackson-Davis returning for his sophomore season without testing the NBA Draft waters was the opposite of the current trend. His return to Bloomington, however, will bring with him major expectations heading into next season.

A five-star recruit, McDonald's All-American and Indiana Mr. Basketball, Jackson-Davis already had high expectations tied to his name when he stepped foot on campus last fall. Now following a freshman campaign that ranked near the top in the country, his sophomore season will be even more in the spotlight. The Big Ten will also lose most of the 'stars' that had run the conference over the last few seasons. No more Cassius Winston, Jalen Smith, Kaleb Wesson, Daniel Oturu, Lamar Stevens, Anthony Cowan or Zavier Simpson will be on the floor and the likes of Luka Garza is up in the air. Because of that, Jackson-Davis will become the name to latch on to.