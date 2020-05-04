As Trayce Jackson-Davis returns, expectations for IU come with
In today's version of college basketball, many young stars of the game often times don't stick around to see how their full college careers pan out. As the NBA continues to draft more on potential and as the impact the G-League is making for the country's best high schoolers continues to rise, fans have started to get worried about what role that will play for their respective programs.
For Indiana, the news of Trayce Jackson-Davis returning for his sophomore season without testing the NBA Draft waters was the opposite of the current trend. His return to Bloomington, however, will bring with him major expectations heading into next season.
A five-star recruit, McDonald's All-American and Indiana Mr. Basketball, Jackson-Davis already had high expectations tied to his name when he stepped foot on campus last fall. Now following a freshman campaign that ranked near the top in the country, his sophomore season will be even more in the spotlight.
The Big Ten will also lose most of the 'stars' that had run the conference over the last few seasons. No more Cassius Winston, Jalen Smith, Kaleb Wesson, Daniel Oturu, Lamar Stevens, Anthony Cowan or Zavier Simpson will be on the floor and the likes of Luka Garza is up in the air. Because of that, Jackson-Davis will become the name to latch on to.
The growth has been small but yet progressive since Archie Miller took over just three years ago. Why there hasn't been a huge explosive takeoff is due to the inability to build his foundation.
Coming into a roster that had two years left of Juwan Morgan, one year of Robert Johnson and then Romeo Langford being a one-and-done, the main core of the backbone has been unable to stay together for more than 30 games. With Jackson-Davis's return, IU finally has that.
Indiana has gone from 16 wins, to 19, and then to 20 in Miller's first three seasons. What would have ultimately been an NCAA Tournament appearance last season before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the season, fans in Bloomington are getting restless.
With another talented class coming in to be the supporting cast around Jackson-Davis, the expectations have risen even more.
Keeping the core together that had newfound chemistry towards the end of the season is what could finally be the tipping point for Indiana to find the success it has been known for in the past, but absent as of late.
Jackson-Davis will just be a sophomore but his phrase of 'Unfinished Business' comes with him to Bloomington in the 2020-21 season as a phrase that will carry more weight than just two words.
