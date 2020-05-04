Twitter.com/@IndianaMSOC

In 1982, Indiana Men’s Soccer took part in the longest college soccer playoff match in the history of the NCAA. It took eight overtimes and 159 minutes to see who would come out on top and win the National Championship. Just the 10th season as a 'varsity sport', Indiana's soccer program was about to go down in the history books, but they wanted to be on the winning side of things. For head coach Jerry Yeagley, it was well 'worth the wait' as Indiana came out on top, beating Duke 2-1 when Gregg Thompson scored at the 159:16 mark.

Yeagley joined Indiana in 1963 when the sport of soccer was still a club sport. 10 years later, they were granted NCAA status and did not disappoint. In the next seven seasons, Yeagley led the Hoosiers to three National Championship game appearances, losing all of them. So what was another eight overtime's for a program that had already endured so much? Indiana followed up its 1982 championship with National Championships in 1983, 1988, 1998, 1999 and 2003 with Yeagley retiring after that. He ended his career with a 544-101-45 record in 31 seasons and six NCAA championships. The Hoosiers are the winningest program in NCAA men's history with a 767-181-102 record in 47 seasons and have added two more National Titles to its resume since Yeagley retired.