TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: May 31st

The Hoosier Daily: May 31st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
First-Year Coach Kevin Wright Talks Tight End Group, Return to Indiana
Tweets of the Day
IU does not make the cut for in-state DE Ky Montgomery. #iufb https://t.co/bm0Hzc7A5r— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) May 30, 2020
2021 IU commits Aaron Steinfeldt and Cooper Jones listed on this preseason list, along with IU target Ky Montgomery. #iufb https://t.co/XKV9neren4— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) May 30, 2020
There's no doubt that @SuperstarWhop Whop Philyor is the best player AND the best interview on Indiana's football team, but his position coach, Grant Heard, said something about the energetic wide receiver that might surprise you. #iufb https://t.co/CaakWmKzB4— Tom Brew (@tombrewsports) May 30, 2020
Why Archie Miller is excited about IU's four-man recruiting class. #iubbhttps://t.co/2Gbtnk73NK— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) May 30, 2020
It's high expectations and contract implications for Archie Miller in 2020. #iubb https://t.co/gEI3ssE8mB— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) May 30, 2020
Headlines
ALLEN: ‘MY HEART IS TELLING ME I NEED TO SAY SOMETHING’-- Hoosier Sports Report
BERRY COMMITS TO IUWBB FOR 2021-- Hoosier Sports Report
Other Global Headlines
In light of George Floyd’s death, ex-NFL exec admits what we knew all along: Protests ended Colin Kaepernick’s-- Yahoo Sports
OSU basketball transfer Seth Towns detained by police during Columbus protest-- Yahoo Sports
Ohio State basketball player Seth Towns detained by police during George Floyd rally-- ESPN
