TheHoosier - Rivals150 Comparison: Jordan Geronimo

Rivals150 Comparison: Jordan Geronimo
Rivals released its final rankings for the 2020 class last week and spent the majority of the next few days releasing its position rankings. Altogether, Indiana saw all four of its signees land in the Rivals150.
Indiana's second highest ranked member of the class is Jordan Geronimo. The 6-foot-6 wing is ranked No. 88 in the class and has been one of the biggest risers since the start of last summer.
While players in the first 15-20 spots in the rankings are expected to have an impact immediately, prospects ranked 70+ aren't always the case. Those players are often three or four-year players who are part of the core group that build the program for the next few seasons.
Having one-and-done type players are fun to watch on the court but in order to successfully build a program you still need to sprinkle in the three and four-year players to surround them with.
Previous Comparisons:
National Rankings
Trying to find a good enough sample size, we started at 2010 so there would be enough players to look at that had already finished college and were off to the professional ranks as well as the more recent talent that could still be in school. These are all players that were ranked No. 88 in the final Rivals150 rankings before heading to college. While there aren't many names that stand out, just one spot up in the rankings were guys like Kaleb Wesson, Tyrone Wallace, Gary Clark and Romello White, showing you the talent that is later in the class.
2010 - Melvin Tabb (Wake Forest): Playing just 14 games in his freshman year, Tabb transferred to Kent State for his final two seasons. He played in 69 games (11 starts) and averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds.
2011- Wesley Saunders (Harvard): The 2013-14 Ivy League Player of the Year, Saunders had a terrific career. In 120 games (85 starts) Saunders averaged 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
