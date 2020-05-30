TheHoosier - Rivals150 Comparison: Jordan Geronimo

Rivals released its final rankings for the 2020 class last week and spent the majority of the next few days releasing its position rankings. Altogether, Indiana saw all four of its signees land in the Rivals150.

Indiana's second highest ranked member of the class is Jordan Geronimo. The 6-foot-6 wing is ranked No. 88 in the class and has been one of the biggest risers since the start of last summer.

While players in the first 15-20 spots in the rankings are expected to have an impact immediately, prospects ranked 70+ aren't always the case. Those players are often three or four-year players who are part of the core group that build the program for the next few seasons.

Having one-and-done type players are fun to watch on the court but in order to successfully build a program you still need to sprinkle in the three and four-year players to surround them with.