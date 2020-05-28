Rivals released its final rankings for the 2020 class last week and spent the majority of the next few days releasing its position rankings. Altogether, Indiana saw all four of its signees land in the Rivals150.

Indiana's class was highlighted by Khristian Lander, a reclass from 2021, who was the highest signee ranked No. 25 in the rankings.

There are a lot of expectations for the five-star guard to step in and be a high-impact player right away, but just how good can he be? A borderline four-star based on the rankings, his spot usually comes in as one of the more difficult ones to fill. Who gets those final few five-star spots and why? We took a look at some of the recent players to land at the same national ranking as well as positional ranking that Lander finished.