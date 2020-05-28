Rivals150 Comparison: Khristian Lander
Rivals released its final rankings for the 2020 class last week and spent the majority of the next few days releasing its position rankings. Altogether, Indiana saw all four of its signees land in the Rivals150.
Indiana's class was highlighted by Khristian Lander, a reclass from 2021, who was the highest signee ranked No. 25 in the rankings.
There are a lot of expectations for the five-star guard to step in and be a high-impact player right away, but just how good can he be? A borderline four-star based on the rankings, his spot usually comes in as one of the more difficult ones to fill. Who gets those final few five-star spots and why? We took a look at some of the recent players to land at the same national ranking as well as positional ranking that Lander finished.
National Rankings
Trying to find a good enough sample size, we started at 2010 so there would be enough players to look at that had already finished college and were off to the professional ranks as well as the more recent talent that could still be in school. These are all players that were ranked No. 25 in the final Rivals150 rankings before heading to college. There has been a mixed bag of results, however, of players who have been high-impact players for the entirety of their careers.
2010 - Dwight Powell (Stanford): A three-year starter, Powell was one of the most talented players to come through the Stanford program in the past few decades. He played in 136 games (105 starts) and averaged 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while being named a two-time First-Team All-Pac 12 selection.
2011 - B.J. Young (Arkansas): A great scorer during his time at Arkansas, Young left after his sophomore season. He played in 63 games (32 starts) and averaged 15.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
