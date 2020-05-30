When talking to Kevin Wright, it doesn’t take long to realize his knowledge and passion for football.

The first-year Indiana tight ends coach was hired on Jan. 19, after spending the past five seasons as the head football coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

His record?

44-2.

Between 2015-17, Wright’s teams went undefeated for three consecutive seasons— winning the first 32 games of his head coaching career before suffering a loss.

Wright comes from a football background. His father, Bud, has the most wins (410) at the high school level in Indiana of all time, and is approaching his 53rd season with Sheridan High School.

It’s not just Bud, however, that has seen coaching success in the state of Indiana— prior to his stint at IMG Academy, Wright was the head football coach at Carmel High School from 2010-14, compiling a record of 54-11.

For IU, the transition from coaching high school football to the college game isn’t new with the personnel the program has hired in the past. Current Indiana head football coach, Tom Allen, spent nine years of his coaching career (three seasons as head coach) at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.

Since taking the job with the Hoosiers back in January, adjusting to his new environment in Bloomington hasn’t been ideal.

“I settled into my apartment in Bloomington through the four spring practices to about mid-March while my family stayed in Bradenton,” Wright said. “I went home with a backpack expecting to be back in a week and campus was closed down, so I've actually been working remotely from Bradenton.”

As soon as the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic improves enough, Wright’s family will be ready to move back to Indiana.

“They’re [Wright’s family] just excited to get going quite honestly, excited to be back in Indiana,” Wright said.



