First-Year Coach Kevin Wright Talks Tight End Group, Return to Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
When talking to Kevin Wright, it doesn’t take long to realize his knowledge and passion for football.
The first-year Indiana tight ends coach was hired on Jan. 19, after spending the past five seasons as the head football coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.
His record?
44-2.
Between 2015-17, Wright’s teams went undefeated for three consecutive seasons— winning the first 32 games of his head coaching career before suffering a loss.
Wright comes from a football background. His father, Bud, has the most wins (410) at the high school level in Indiana of all time, and is approaching his 53rd season with Sheridan High School.
It’s not just Bud, however, that has seen coaching success in the state of Indiana— prior to his stint at IMG Academy, Wright was the head football coach at Carmel High School from 2010-14, compiling a record of 54-11.
For IU, the transition from coaching high school football to the college game isn’t new with the personnel the program has hired in the past. Current Indiana head football coach, Tom Allen, spent nine years of his coaching career (three seasons as head coach) at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Since taking the job with the Hoosiers back in January, adjusting to his new environment in Bloomington hasn’t been ideal.
“I settled into my apartment in Bloomington through the four spring practices to about mid-March while my family stayed in Bradenton,” Wright said. “I went home with a backpack expecting to be back in a week and campus was closed down, so I've actually been working remotely from Bradenton.”
As soon as the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic improves enough, Wright’s family will be ready to move back to Indiana.
“They’re [Wright’s family] just excited to get going quite honestly, excited to be back in Indiana,” Wright said.
Wright will be stepping in to lead the tight end group headed by Nick Sheridan in 2019, who will take over as offensive coordinator this season for the Hoosiers following the departure of Kalen DeBoer.
The tight ends on Indiana’s roster last season were arguably one of the reasons the Hoosiers won eight games, excelling both in the passing game and with their blocking abilities. In 2019, Peyton Hendershot was second on the team in receiving yards (622), receptions (52), and third in receiving touchdowns (4).
Matt Bjorson and Turon “TJ” Ivy, Jr. were the other tight ends that saw significant minutes for Indiana last season. Bjorson finished 2019 with one touchdown reception and played in every game, while Ivy appeared in 11 games. All three of these tight ends return to the team this season, in addition to Gary Cooper, Ryan Barnes, and Trey Walker.
On Wednesday, graduate transfer Khameron Taylor was introduced at a press conference to become the seventh tight end listed on the depth chart ahead of the 2020 campaign.
“I’m excited to meet him in person. He’s great virtually, but I'm excited to meet him in person,” Wright said about Taylor. “I think he'll fit really well into the room.”
From the limited practices Wright was able to work with the tight ends, he was satisfied with the potential some of his players had shown.
“You didn’t have Peyton [Hendershot] out there so it gave everybody the opportunity really to get equal reps,” Wright said. “Bjorson stepped up during spring practice. He was thrust into the position of being “the” guy. He’s been stepping up from his home. You got a chance to see a guy like Ivy do some different things. I feel pretty good about where we’re at going into the summer.”
Hendershot’s absence Wright mentioned was related to an arrest resulting in domestic battery charges from back in February.
According to Wright, Hendershot is up to speed with virtual workout programs the rest of the team has become acclimated with, but said that Allen will provide further updates on the incoming junior next week.
The full transcript from Wright’s press conference can be read here.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.