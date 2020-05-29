 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: May 29th
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 29th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

2021 DE/LB Ethan Hassler interested in IU following offer

May 28: Indiana Football Recruiting News & Notes

Rivals150 Comparison: Khristian Lander

Heard expects wide receivers to ‘step up’ in 2020

Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests: 

Big Ten Network Analyst Shon Morris and Indiana Basketball Recruiting specialist for TheHoosier Alec Lasley

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

NO VIRTUAL SUBSTITUTE FOR IU’S QB-WR CONNECTION-- Hoosier Sports Report

New tight end wants to be known as more than a blocker-- Crimson Quarry

Roundtable: Who are IU’s actual rivals?-- Crimson Quarry

Breaking down the Hoosiers: Wings-- The Herald Bulletin

On this day in IU sports: Softball reaches first College World Series-- Indiana Daily Student

The Numbers Have It – Indiana’s Defense Could be Among Big Ten’s Best-- IU Athletics

McKamey, Caulfield Earn Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarships-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines 

NFL's fourth-and-15 onside kick replacement proposal doesn't pass-- Yahoo Sports

Premier League will restart on June 17 after 3-month COVID-19 shutdown-- Yahoo Sports

John Daly's son shines in big junior golf event—and the venue couldn't be more fitting-- Yahoo Sports

Kentucky, Notre Dame to begin 3-year basketball series this fall-- ESPN

