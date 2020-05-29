TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: May 29th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Big Ten Network Analyst Shon Morris and Indiana Basketball Recruiting specialist for TheHoosier Alec Lasley

With a mild electrical charge, a new fabric developed at @IUBloomington can kill coronavirus on contact. #B1GDifference https://t.co/r4mQYxvutZ

Taking care of business. 📚 Congrats to the @IUHoosiers Male Scholar-Athlete of the Month, @milesmarshall_ ! pic.twitter.com/xVtJJh59d8

I’m Blessed and Honored to have received a Big Ten offer from Indiana University!! @OLCoachHiller 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8Q2grBwRKj

Had a GREAT call with @OLCoachHiller and I’m very happy to say I have received an Offer from Indiana University! Big thanks to the coaches and staff for believing in me. @IndianaFootball @TSchureman #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/hYkr04Qy7q

Bloomington bars, restaurants and breweries give this town its heartbeat, and they need our help right now. Column: https://t.co/90NoynijKl via @indystar

NO VIRTUAL SUBSTITUTE FOR IU’S QB-WR CONNECTION-- Hoosier Sports Report

New tight end wants to be known as more than a blocker-- Crimson Quarry

Roundtable: Who are IU’s actual rivals?-- Crimson Quarry

Breaking down the Hoosiers: Wings-- The Herald Bulletin

On this day in IU sports: Softball reaches first College World Series-- Indiana Daily Student

The Numbers Have It – Indiana’s Defense Could be Among Big Ten’s Best-- IU Athletics

McKamey, Caulfield Earn Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarships-- IU Athletics