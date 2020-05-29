TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: May 29th

The Hoosier Daily: May 29th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2021 DE/LB Ethan Hassler interested in IU following offer
May 28: Indiana Football Recruiting News & Notes
Rivals150 Comparison: Khristian Lander
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
Big Ten Network Analyst Shon Morris and Indiana Basketball Recruiting specialist for TheHoosier Alec Lasley
Tweets of the Day
With a mild electrical charge, a new fabric developed at @IUBloomington can kill coronavirus on contact. #B1GDifference https://t.co/r4mQYxvutZ— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 28, 2020
Taking care of business. 📚— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 28, 2020
Congrats to the @IUHoosiers Male Scholar-Athlete of the Month, @milesmarshall_! pic.twitter.com/xVtJJh59d8
I’m Blessed and Honored to have received a Big Ten offer from Indiana University!! @OLCoachHiller 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8Q2grBwRKj— Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanannn) May 28, 2020
Had a GREAT call with @OLCoachHiller and I’m very happy to say I have received an Offer from Indiana University! Big thanks to the coaches and staff for believing in me. @IndianaFootball @TSchureman #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/hYkr04Qy7q— Isaia Glass 🇦🇸💭 (@IsaiaGlass) May 28, 2020
From Iowa's athletic director ... #iufb https://t.co/TJTFDFjW4c— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) May 28, 2020
Bloomington bars, restaurants and breweries give this town its heartbeat, and they need our help right now. Column: https://t.co/90NoynijKl via @indystar— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) May 28, 2020
Headlines
NO VIRTUAL SUBSTITUTE FOR IU’S QB-WR CONNECTION-- Hoosier Sports Report
New tight end wants to be known as more than a blocker-- Crimson Quarry
Roundtable: Who are IU’s actual rivals?-- Crimson Quarry
Breaking down the Hoosiers: Wings-- The Herald Bulletin
On this day in IU sports: Softball reaches first College World Series-- Indiana Daily Student
The Numbers Have It – Indiana’s Defense Could be Among Big Ten’s Best-- IU Athletics
McKamey, Caulfield Earn Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarships-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NFL's fourth-and-15 onside kick replacement proposal doesn't pass-- Yahoo Sports
Premier League will restart on June 17 after 3-month COVID-19 shutdown-- Yahoo Sports
John Daly's son shines in big junior golf event—and the venue couldn't be more fitting-- Yahoo Sports
Kentucky, Notre Dame to begin 3-year basketball series this fall-- ESPN
