2021 DE/LB Ethan Hassler interested in IU following offer
2021 edge rusher Ethan Hassler of Collierville (TN) HS had an exciting morning on Tuesday as he received his newest scholarship offer from an FBS program, this time from Indiana, his first in the Big Ten.
Hassler spoke to TheHoosier.com about the offer and his interest in the Indiana program.
"I was downstairs eating breakfast and i get a phone call From the Coach [Kevin] Peoples and it was an unknown number so I didn’t pick up the phone right away," Hassler said. "I called him back and he started by just asking normal questions that coaches normally ask and then he offered me a scholarship."
Indiana is the fourth Power-Five program to extend an offer to Hassler, joining Kansas, Louisville and Wake Forest. Already, he is extremely excited to learn more about the Hoosiers.
"I already did a little bit of research and I really like the place," Hassler added.
