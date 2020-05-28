TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: May 28th

The Hoosier Daily: May 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2021 OL Marcus Mbow discusses IU offer
Wednesday's Leftovers: Indiana, Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Warley
2020 IU Football Positions Preview: Quarterback
Graduate Transfer Peyton Ramsey Introduced At Northwestern Press Conference
Dustin Dopirak talks Khristian Lander & loss of Justin Smith on IU
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
Former Indiana football wide receiver Mitchell Paige and Kevin Brockway from CNHI Sports Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Congratulations to our @BigTen Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) May 27, 2020
🏀 @BWise50
🏈 @Nick_West15 https://t.co/hQffbzaBN4
What did Khristian Lander give up to sign early with IU? And what did the coronavirus take? He never had a senior season, but he’s my latest #SeniorClass Project:https://t.co/XCOIZdyx5g— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) May 27, 2020
2020 is the deepest PG class since 2010 w/ 7 in the top-24 of Rivals150. Just looking back over the years, two interesting names that fall as the No. 7 PG (Lander's ranking). #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 27, 2020
2012 - Ryan Arcidiacono
2018 - Ayo Dosunmu
Special thanks to @mcuban for spending a few minutes with @IndianaMBB this afternoon! “Going to Indiana is the best life decision I’ve ever made, and it’s not even close. IU made me.” How’s that for a quote!? pic.twitter.com/chUjSnLzBa— Brian Walsh (@B_Walsh2) May 27, 2020
IU releases schedule for Fall and Spring semesters— Caleb Coffman (@CalCoff) May 27, 2020
In-person covers all football games except @ Mich (11/21) and Old Oaken Bucket in Bloomington (11/28)
Will be interesting to see how this style of schedule, if more B1G schools follow suit, will effect basketball #iufb #iubb pic.twitter.com/jTal2Khry4
IU's media corps was introduced to grad transfer TE Kham Taylor today (from South Alabama). Taylor's size has been of note, listed at 6-foot-4, 270 lbs, with blocking skills.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) May 27, 2020
But Kham said today he'd like to be closer to 255, thinks he has untapped potential as a receiver. #iufb
Lowest passer rating allowed when targeted in 2019— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 27, 2020
1. Kaiir Elam, Florida - 18.3
2. Caleb Farley, VA Tech - 26.8
3. Mykael Wright, Oregon - 28.4
4. Jamar Johnson, Indiana - 31.7 pic.twitter.com/5VxJbxNODy
It get L0️⃣nely on this island 🌴 #LEO pic.twitter.com/E5yNHiw4NV— Raheem (@Raheeemm6) May 28, 2020
Division I Council Coordination Committee extends recruiting dead period: https://t.co/kxNibUf3B2 pic.twitter.com/0cRcTbrxQp— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 27, 2020
Headlines
Hoosiers feeling good about corners in 2020-- Crimson Quarry
IU ANTICIPATES FALL SEMESTER BEGINNING AUG. 24-- Hoosier Sports Report
TAYLOR HOPES TO BE DUAL-THREAT TE FOR HOOSIERS-- Hoosier Sports Report
NCAA EXTENDS RECRUITING DEAD PERIOD-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU track and field earns 12 All-American honors-- Indiana Daily Student
Grant Heard, Kevin Wright & Khameron Taylor Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics
IU Athletics Continues "Hoosier Classics" Series Tonight With More Memorable IU Men's Basketball Contests-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Phil Mickelson wants to make 'The Match' a regular thing with a rotating cast of celebrities-- Yahoo Sports
Onside kick alternative changed, now an untimed down-- Yahoo Sports
Georgetown transfer Mac McClung commits to Texas Tech-- ESPN
