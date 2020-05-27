2021 OL Marcus Mbow discusses IU offer
2021 Wisconsin OL Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, WI) received good news on Tuesday as he added another Power-Five offer, this time from Indiana.
While Tom Allen has done his part on the recruiting trail, newly appointed offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is doing the same and made the initial contact with Mbow last week. A week later, the Hoosiers extended the scholarship.
"I had a call with Coach Sheridan last week but otherwise there wasn't a lot but then Coach [Darren] Hiller called today," Mbow told TheHoosier.com. "[We] talked just about the program and spots and then he offered me"
Mbow has seen his recruitment take off since his season ended this year and a main reason for that was his transition to realizing his potential on the football field. The 6-foot-5 and 310 pound Wisconsin native has been a dual sport athlete for the majority of his sports career, also excelling on the basketball court.
