“We are thrilled to welcome Peyton and Derek to our football family,” Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald said in a statement . “The graduate education opportunities at Northwestern are unparalleled, as is the opportunity to compete at the highest level of college football. We look forward to welcoming them properly when we all return to Evanston to prepare for the 2020 season."

Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey and punter Derek Adams were formally introduced as graduate transfers at a Northwestern press conference on Tuesday.

Indiana football may recognize a familiar name at quarterback for another team inside the Big Ten next season.

Heading into last season with the Hoosiers, Ramsey was in the midst of a quarterback battle with Michael Penix Jr. On Aug. 26, just five days before the 2019 season opener against Ball State, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen named Penix Jr. the starter.

When Penix suffered a season-ending injury to his sternoclavicular joint on his right side against Northwestern on Nov. 2, Ramsey would come in as the starter from that point forward.

Ramsey appeared in 11 games during the 2019 season, completing 68 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns and 2,454 passing yards. On the ground, Ramsey rushed for 403 yards and seven touchdowns. Ramsey led the Hoosiers to their first bowl appearance since the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016.

“I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football," Ramsey said. "I would especially like to thank my teammates that pushed me, encouraged me, and trusted me. Sometimes the road to realizing your dreams can take you in a different direction than you expected. I am grateful to Coach Fitz and his entire staff for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started.”

Ramsey will join a crowded quarterback room for Northwestern that has the Wildcats returning three players that took significant snaps under center for the team last season— Aidan Smith, Hunter Johnson, and Andrew Marty.

When the Hoosiers and Wildcats met at Memorial Stadium last season, Fitzgerald started Smith at quarterback for Northwestern, with Johnson coming in relief in the second quarter. Both quarterbacks were shuffled on and off the field during the game. Indiana defeated Northwestern, 34-3.

Ramsey finished his career with Indiana appearing in 32 games, starting 24 of them. The Cincinnati, OH, native threw for 6,581 passing yards and 42 touchdowns.

Indiana does not have Northwestern scheduled as an opponent during the 2020 regular season.



