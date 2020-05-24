News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-24 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 24th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com/
https://iuhoosiers.com/

Seen on TheHoosier

Big Ten: Schools to Decide When Athletes Can Return to Campus

Kyle Neddenriep talks COVID-19’s impact on recreational, high school sports

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines 

Grandsons remember Jerry Sloan as kind-hearted person with a tough exterior-- Indianapolis Star

Who might grab hold of Justin Smith’s minutes?-- Crimson Quarry

Other Global Headlines 

Ex-QB, ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf arrested on domestic battery charge-- Yahoo Sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci gives colleges advice on testing, allowing fans as workouts return-- Yahoo Sports

NBA, Disney confirm they're in talks to restart season at Florida complex-- Yahoo Sports

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}