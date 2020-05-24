The Hoosier Daily: May 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Big Ten: Schools to Decide When Athletes Can Return to Campus
Kyle Neddenriep talks COVID-19’s impact on recreational, high school sports
Tweets of the Day
"Your work will not go unnoticed and you will forever be a part of the IU family, just like I am."@VicOladipo has a special message for the IU Class of2020. pic.twitter.com/rpE33v14xt— IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) May 22, 2020
Today's anecdote: If I told this one before, forgive me, but Brian Sloan's on my mind this morning after Jerry's death yesterday...After Indiana lost to Cleveland State in NCAA first round in '86, I went w/Bob Knight to his press conference. When it was over, he went straight...— John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) May 23, 2020
75 yards, 4.1 hang to the crossbar. Sorry NASA, forgot to get clearance today... 🚀 #IUFB @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/NvkFALYRHs— Jared Smolar (@j_smolar9) May 23, 2020
Some CFB thoughts:— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 23, 2020
- The 2020 season is 100% happening
- Fans will be in the stands to some capacity at most locations
- The season will likely start on time
Indiana grad transfer Justin Smith tells ESPN he’s heard from:— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
Headlines
Grandsons remember Jerry Sloan as kind-hearted person with a tough exterior-- Indianapolis Star
Who might grab hold of Justin Smith’s minutes?-- Crimson Quarry
Other Global Headlines
Ex-QB, ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf arrested on domestic battery charge-- Yahoo Sports
Dr. Anthony Fauci gives colleges advice on testing, allowing fans as workouts return-- Yahoo Sports
NBA, Disney confirm they're in talks to restart season at Florida complex-- Yahoo Sports
