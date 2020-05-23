With Memorial Day around the corner, it’s only fitting that recreational sports in the state of Indiana make their initial re-opening this weekend. Contact sports teams are able to condition, non-contact sports are able to practice, and soon enough they’ll be able to compete.

But while we’re as little as three weeks away from the return of games and competitive play, the state’s athletic community is only just beginning to understand the repercussions of the last ten weeks. IndyStar high school sports reporter Kyle Neddenriep is confident that there will be seasons to be played this fall, just not how people are used to them.

“It’s not going to be back to normal, I don’t think anything will look exactly normal, but I think that’s okay and I think we have to live with that,” Neddenriep told Indiana Sports Beat. “That’s the biggest thing, is to get to a point where we can kind of get back to some sense of normalcy. I hope coaches out there and administrators for these programs are being smart about it and sticking to the guidelines.”

While sports have only returned in a limited capacity so far, Neddenriep added that the coronavirus’ impact on the collegiate recruiting trail isn’t as long-term and only affects one specific group. He said that it’s this time of year when sleeper prospects of the incoming senior class are discovered, and some of those under-the-radar athletes won’t get that chance this year.

“It does change things for a lot of kids who are in that position,” Neddenriep said. “For that 2022 Class and down there’s still plenty of time... but for that class that’s gonna be seniors right now, some of those guys or girls who could bump up to a Division-1 scholarship offer or go from mid-major to high-major aren’t really getting those opportunities to prove what they can do.”



