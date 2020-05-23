College football and additional varsity sports scheduled for the fall received some interesting news on Friday.

The Big Ten conference has decided to allow individual schools to determine when their student-athletes can return to their respected campuses, according to a report from ESPN.

This means that schools, complying with NCAA guidelines and health officials, can decide for themselves when they deem it safe for athletes to return to workouts and prepare for their seasons.

The report also states that all Big Ten university presidents will convene on June 7 to discuss fall sports, among other important topics.

With the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ten officials announced Friday through a press release that the 2020 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon are now cancelled “to ensure the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners, and media.” The media days would have occurred July 22-23 in Chicago.