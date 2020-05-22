News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 22nd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

2021 OL Tyler Maro talks IU offer, uptick in recruitment

Three-Point Play: Howard's wild debut; John Camden's suitors

Indiana Secondary Ready to Take a Step Forward After Impressive 2019 Season

Eric Bossi discusses Khristian Lander and IU recruiting

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines 

How IU athletic department is preparing as school moves cautiously toward reopening-- Indianapolis Star

‘I want the world to remember my name’: Victor Oladipo isn’t done chasing greatness-- The Athletic Indiana

What Khristian Lander’s reclassification means for IU basketball-- Indiana Daily Student

IU football brings in graduate transfer tight end Khameron Taylor-- Indiana Daily Student

High Expectations – Nick Sheridan Pushes Maximum Offensive Standards-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines 

Cowboys deny report that QB Dak Prescott turned down a five-year, $175 million contract-- Yahoo Sports

Marvin Lewis on NFL draft incentives for minority hiring: 'Like having Jim Crow laws'-- USA Today

NFL rule proposals include adding booth umpire, tech adviser for refs-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}