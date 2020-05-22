The Hoosier Daily: May 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2021 OL Tyler Maro talks IU offer, uptick in recruitment
Three-Point Play: Howard's wild debut; John Camden's suitors
Indiana Secondary Ready to Take a Step Forward After Impressive 2019 Season
Tweets of the Day
i will be announcing my top 10 schools on saturday, stay tuned.🤫‼️— Trey Patterson (@_treypatt3) May 21, 2020
Top 12! My recruitment is still 100% open🌟#NotOfficial #CanChange pic.twitter.com/I8mC2Eb3qv— Damarius McGhee (@D_McGhee6) May 21, 2020
Top 8🙏🏾 God’s Plan4️⃣‼️ Edit by: @CFBEdits2 pic.twitter.com/XysPIz3fHy— Raheem D Roberts4️⃣🦅💨 (@raheem_desean02) May 20, 2020
Happy to share I’m back on the #iufb beat, this time with @IndianaRivals. Super excited to be around this team again and be more involved with @IndianaFootball recruiting coverage.— Will Coleman (@WColeman08) May 21, 2020
Headlines
How IU athletic department is preparing as school moves cautiously toward reopening-- Indianapolis Star
‘I want the world to remember my name’: Victor Oladipo isn’t done chasing greatness-- The Athletic Indiana
What Khristian Lander’s reclassification means for IU basketball-- Indiana Daily Student
IU football brings in graduate transfer tight end Khameron Taylor-- Indiana Daily Student
High Expectations – Nick Sheridan Pushes Maximum Offensive Standards-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Cowboys deny report that QB Dak Prescott turned down a five-year, $175 million contract-- Yahoo Sports
Marvin Lewis on NFL draft incentives for minority hiring: 'Like having Jim Crow laws'-- USA Today
NFL rule proposals include adding booth umpire, tech adviser for refs-- ESPN
