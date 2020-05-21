2021 OL Tyler Maro talks IU offer, uptick in recruitment
Indiana and head coach Tom Allen continue to be extremely active on the recruiting trail. Between landing multiple commits during quarantine or extending a handful of offers, the program hasn't missed much of a beat.
While Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan used to be in the shadow of Kalen DeBoer and some other members of the offensive staff, he is now on the forefront of the recruiting trail for the offense. Sheridan has taken the lead on the recruitment of 2021 OL Tyler Maro (Davenport, IA) and extended an offer over a call on Wednesday.
"It has just been good getting to know each other," Maro told TheHoosier.com. "I mainly talk to Coach Sheridan and Coach Wilbanks."
Obviously for Sheridan's offense to click, he needs the protection of the offensive line. While Indiana has a decent amount of class dispersion up front, continuing to provide quality depth on the offensive line is something of extreme importance. Part of that is bringing in lineman who can use their athleticism to play a few different positions if need be.
"I use my athleticism to pick up guys in space or on the second level," Maro said of his game. "I also work to dominate the line of scrimmage."
At 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, Maro's combination of frame and athleticism has made him a coveted recruit. In just the quarantine alone he has landed nearly a dozen scholarships. Overall he holds offers from over 30 schools but isn't looking to narrow that down anytime soon.
"I would say it's all pretty equal right now," Maro said. "I'm hoping to take my visits, so I don't plan on making a decision until around the end of the season."
Though Indiana is the most recent school to jump in the race, its message has resonated with Maro.
"They were pretty solid last season and I like what I have heard so far," Maro said. "They are impressed with me athletically and academically, and overall they think I would be a great fit for their program."
This summer would have been the time to take on a bulk of his visits before making a decision. With so many programs actively pursuing the Iowa native, and only five official visits to use, he plans on using his unofficial visits to help narrow down his list, which includes a trip to Bloomington, he says.
"I'm hoping to take unofficials to schools I haven't been to yet, then decide on my officials after, so yes I want to visit [Indiana]."
