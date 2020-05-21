Indiana and head coach Tom Allen continue to be extremely active on the recruiting trail. Between landing multiple commits during quarantine or extending a handful of offers, the program hasn't missed much of a beat.

While Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan used to be in the shadow of Kalen DeBoer and some other members of the offensive staff, he is now on the forefront of the recruiting trail for the offense. Sheridan has taken the lead on the recruitment of 2021 OL Tyler Maro (Davenport, IA) and extended an offer over a call on Wednesday.

"It has just been good getting to know each other," Maro told TheHoosier.com. "I mainly talk to Coach Sheridan and Coach Wilbanks."

Obviously for Sheridan's offense to click, he needs the protection of the offensive line. While Indiana has a decent amount of class dispersion up front, continuing to provide quality depth on the offensive line is something of extreme importance. Part of that is bringing in lineman who can use their athleticism to play a few different positions if need be.

"I use my athleticism to pick up guys in space or on the second level," Maro said of his game. "I also work to dominate the line of scrimmage."