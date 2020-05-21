Indiana Secondary Ready to Take a Step Forward After Impressive 2019 Season
Defense, defense, defense. It’s the saying Indiana head football coach Tom Allen lives by.
Allen’s defense posted two shutouts last season against Eastern Illinois and Rutgers— the second time one of Allen’s teams has reached that mark since he took over for his first full season in 2017.
One of the reasons Indiana’s defense held opponents to 24.4 PPG and 213.7 passing yards per game (46th in NCAA) last season? The secondary.
If you ask Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby, there was an area of weakness he looks to improve upon with his defensive unit this season.
“We need game-changing plays,” Shelby said during a Zoom conference this week. “I think that’s the next thing we need to do to take that next step.”
Shelby emphasized creating turnovers as a focal point in the defense. Last season, Indiana intercepted just seven passes— only Rutgers intercepted fewer passes (6) in the Big Ten in 2019.
“Every defensive back across the country week in and week out is going through the same issues,” Shelby said. “How do we stop explosive plays, how do we keep the ball in front of us? Keeping our guys physically and mentally healthy is going to be key to our success in the Big Ten.”
First-year Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones agreed forcing turnovers and putting pressure on the offenses of opposing teams will make a difference in the outcome of games this season.
“In coaching, what you emphasize is what you get. We’re emphasizing to make the interception when we have our chance. They [the safeties] have embraced it. They’re working hard,” Jones said. “In the back end, you can change games by making plays.”
Success in conference play is exactly what Indiana will try to replicate this season. The Hoosiers finished 5-4 (.556) in the Big Ten last season, the first time the program had finished .500 or better in the conference since 2001.
On defense, the Hoosiers bring back players that made an impact in the secondary last season. At cornerback, juniors Reese Taylor and Jaylin Williams, and sophomore Tiawan Mullen all return after playing significant minutes in 2019. At safety, senior Raheem Layne, redshirt junior Juwan Burgess, and juniors Jamar Johnson and Devon Matthews will return as well. All four of these players appeared in every game for Indiana last season.
Of these names returning for the Hoosiers in the secondary, Shelby believes one player is poised to breakout in 2020.
“Reese [Taylor] brings some intangible things that a lot of people can’t do. Very rarely you can see a guy that goes from playing offense and six months later transitioning to a corner and really be effective,” Shelby said. “I think he is ready to take off and be a focal point in the secondary. He’s ready to take that next step, and I’m expecting him to.”
The expectations don’t remain high for only Taylor at cornerback.
“Tiawan Mullen has had his name all over the paper and the Internet, but he knows if he doesn’t prepare in the right way that has helped him obtain his success, he has an opportunity to lose his job,” Shelby said.
Mullen comes from a family with a football background. His brother, Trayvon, was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Lamar Jackson, 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and the NFL’s most valuable player in 2019, is a cousin of Mullen’s.
Mullen and Taylor are expected to compete for the top two cornerback positions on Indiana’s depth chart this season along with Williams. Both players possess the athleticism that attracts NFL scouts. Mullen led the Big Ten in pass breakups (13) in 2019, while Taylor was named Indiana Mr. Football in 2017 while attending Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
“We got a great foundation. I like competition,” Shelby said. “I am very satisfied with who we’re going to have the opportunity to start come the fall.”
