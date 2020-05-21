Defense, defense, defense. It’s the saying Indiana head football coach Tom Allen lives by.

Allen’s defense posted two shutouts last season against Eastern Illinois and Rutgers— the second time one of Allen’s teams has reached that mark since he took over for his first full season in 2017.

One of the reasons Indiana’s defense held opponents to 24.4 PPG and 213.7 passing yards per game (46th in NCAA) last season? The secondary.

If you ask Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby, there was an area of weakness he looks to improve upon with his defensive unit this season.

“We need game-changing plays,” Shelby said during a Zoom conference this week. “I think that’s the next thing we need to do to take that next step.”

Shelby emphasized creating turnovers as a focal point in the defense. Last season, Indiana intercepted just seven passes— only Rutgers intercepted fewer passes (6) in the Big Ten in 2019.

“Every defensive back across the country week in and week out is going through the same issues,” Shelby said. “How do we stop explosive plays, how do we keep the ball in front of us? Keeping our guys physically and mentally healthy is going to be key to our success in the Big Ten.”

First-year Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones agreed forcing turnovers and putting pressure on the offenses of opposing teams will make a difference in the outcome of games this season.

“In coaching, what you emphasize is what you get. We’re emphasizing to make the interception when we have our chance. They [the safeties] have embraced it. They’re working hard,” Jones said. “In the back end, you can change games by making plays.”

Success in conference play is exactly what Indiana will try to replicate this season. The Hoosiers finished 5-4 (.556) in the Big Ten last season, the first time the program had finished .500 or better in the conference since 2001.