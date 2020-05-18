The Hoosier Daily: May 18th
Indiana lands 2021 commitment from New Zealand punter
James Evans discusses his commitment to Indiana
Hugely excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to study and play football at Indiana University.— James Evans (@James10Evans) May 17, 2020
Massive thank you to @JohnnyPKA @ProkickAus @ConquestCQ @CoachAllenIU @CoachTee34 @Coach_RMAC @haydonw123#LEO #Committed pic.twitter.com/2BZGEhXYy7
Indiana just offered four-star junior John Camden, a source told @Stockrisers. Once again, be on the lookout. https://t.co/10ut9AGzBd— Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 17, 2020
#LEO pic.twitter.com/PrqyFV9QR9— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 17, 2020
This was an outstanding presentation from @IUCoachJosse #SMSC2020 pic.twitter.com/vJ7uIFxFHf— Stuart McMillan (@StuartMcMillan1) May 17, 2020
Ernie Thompson keeps promise to Bill Mallory, gets diploma from IU at age 50-- Indianapolis Star
DOWN UNDER PUNTER SZN BACK-- Crimson Quarry
A Hoosier baby is born-- Indiana Daily Student
IU football earns commitments from receiver Jordyn Williams, punter James Evans-- Indiana Daily Student
