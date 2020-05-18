News More News
The Hoosier Daily: May 18th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana lands 2021 commitment from New Zealand punter

James Evans discusses his commitment to Indiana

Indiana offers 2021 wing John Camden

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Ernie Thompson keeps promise to Bill Mallory, gets diploma from IU at age 50-- Indianapolis Star

DOWN UNDER PUNTER SZN BACK-- Crimson Quarry

A Hoosier baby is born-- Indiana Daily Student

IU football earns commitments from receiver Jordyn Williams, punter James Evans-- Indiana Daily Student


