Outside of the state of Indiana, Archie Miller has started to prioritize his home state of Pennsylvania in the coming classes. On Sunday, Miller extended an offer to 2021 forward John Camden of Archbishop Carroll (PA), according to Stockrisers.com and later confirmed by TheHoosier.com. The four-star forward has been one of the biggest risers of late and has continued to receive offers despite no live evaluation period. The Hoosiers joined Wake Forest as programs to offer Camden just this weekend. He also holds offers from Florida, Miami, Syracuse, Penn State, Temple, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while connecting on 72 threes last season. Camden's season was highlighted by a 37-point performance which included 10 made threes.

Indiana has a crowded backcourt but doesn't have many true wings on the roster for the next few years. Camden fits that mold perfectly and is someone who could have the ability to play positions 2-4. His main attraction to many high-major programs, including Indiana is his ability to hit shots and stretch the floor. Up to this point, he is mainly a catch-and-shoot player. His next progression is to develop more of a pull-up game and the ability to create off of the bounce. Camden does have some versatility to his game with the ability to handle the ball and has relatively good vision for his size. Though his frame isn't necessarily very noticeable, his length more than makes up for it.