Indiana lands 2021 commitment from New Zealand punter
Indiana adds its second commitment in three days as it added punter James Evans to the 2021 recruiting class. The New Zealand native became the seventh commit for Tom Allen and his staff in the class of 2021.
Evans made his announcement via Twitter early Sunday morning.
Hugely excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to study and play football at Indiana University.— James Evans (@James10Evans) May 17, 2020
Massive thank you to @JohnnyPKA @ProkickAus @ConquestCQ @CoachAllenIU @CoachTee34 @Coach_RMAC @haydonw123#LEO #Committed pic.twitter.com/2BZGEhXYy7
The Hoosiers have had success with their recent international punters. Current IU punter Haydon Whitehead is an Australian native who has paved the way for Evans and his comfort in making the jump to Indiana before even visiting the school.
Part of that comfort is the fact that Evans trains at the same academy, ProKick Australia, that Whitehead trained at before arriving at Indiana. Both Whitehead and Evans trained under the duo of Nathan Chapman and John Smith at Prokick.
Evans noted that his main communication has been with Indiana head coach Tom Allen as well as special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin and special teams quality control coach Jeff Mcinerney.
His goal is to enroll early at Indiana in January.
Indiana's 2021 class currently ranks No. 53 in the country.
