Indiana adds its second commitment in three days as it added punter James Evans to the 2021 recruiting class. The New Zealand native became the seventh commit for Tom Allen and his staff in the class of 2021.

Hugely excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to study and play football at Indiana University. Massive thank you to @JohnnyPKA @ProkickAus @ConquestCQ @CoachAllenIU @CoachTee34 @Coach_RMAC @haydonw123 #LEO #Committed pic.twitter.com/2BZGEhXYy7

The Hoosiers have had success with their recent international punters. Current IU punter Haydon Whitehead is an Australian native who has paved the way for Evans and his comfort in making the jump to Indiana before even visiting the school.

Part of that comfort is the fact that Evans trains at the same academy, ProKick Australia, that Whitehead trained at before arriving at Indiana. Both Whitehead and Evans trained under the duo of Nathan Chapman and John Smith at Prokick.