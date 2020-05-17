Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Memorial Stadium went from the B1G’s worst stadium to one of it’s best. I can’t wait to be back #iufb pic.twitter.com/82b84B9VGO

Redskins WR Cody Latimer was arrested this morning after shots were reportedly fired inside a Colorado apartment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department. https://t.co/V5wlpIbK1R

“It’s all about winning with him. Stats don’t matter to him as long as he wins.” Indiana continues to build its relationship with 2022 G Bruce Thornton. His HS coach Allen Whitehart went in-depth about the four-star guard. #iubb https://t.co/t8BLQgUCO7 via @IndianaRivals

When basketball season ended abruptly, IU's athletes were crushed. But their work wasn't over in the classroom. Lo Price, IU's director of academic services, helped push the Hoosiers forward. "She’s a part of the engine that makes us go." #iubb #iuwbb https://t.co/i6cM6Zvbcx

NCAA medical chief explains what it might take for college football to return in 2020--Indianapolis Star

Doyel: Rooney Rule proposal to improve NFL diversity hiring can't be serious-- Indianapolis Star

Indiana staying in contact with 2022 four-star guard Bruce Thornton-- Rivals.com



