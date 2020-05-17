The Hoosier Daily: May 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Running game a point of emphasis for Indiana in 2020
Indiana staying in contact with 2022 four-star guard Bruce Thornton
Tweets of the Day
Memorial Stadium went from the B1G’s worst stadium to one of it’s best. I can’t wait to be back #iufb pic.twitter.com/82b84B9VGO— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) May 16, 2020
Redskins WR Cody Latimer was arrested this morning after shots were reportedly fired inside a Colorado apartment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2020
https://t.co/V5wlpIbK1R
“It’s all about winning with him. Stats don’t matter to him as long as he wins.”— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 16, 2020
Indiana continues to build its relationship with 2022 G Bruce Thornton. His HS coach Allen Whitehart went in-depth about the four-star guard. #iubb https://t.co/t8BLQgUCO7 via @IndianaRivals
When basketball season ended abruptly, IU's athletes were crushed. But their work wasn't over in the classroom.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) May 16, 2020
Lo Price, IU's director of academic services, helped push the Hoosiers forward.
"She’s a part of the engine that makes us go." #iubb #iuwbbhttps://t.co/i6cM6Zvbcx
