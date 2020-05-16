Running game a point of emphasis for Indiana in 2020
Indiana had one of the better seasons in its program history in 2019 and a major reason why was the increased efficiency on the offensive side of the ball. However, the running game still ranked near the bottom of the conference and lacked the punch the Hoosiers needed. IU assistant Mike Hart spoke with the media earlier this week and talked about the importance of an improved running game.
Following a freshman year in which he totaled 1,137 yards, Stevie Scott took a step back last season as defenses started to hone in on him in the run game, finishing with just 845 yards. While part of that was due to the opposition, it was also on the coaching staff.
“Ultimately as an offense it is play calling and blocking up front so we can move the sticks," Hart said. "A lot of it was RPO’s (run-pass options). As a staff we called a lot more runs but we take what the defense gives us. We have to come up with a great game plan to get ahead of the sticks…. The o-line is good enough, the running backs are good enough so it comes down to the staff.”
Overall, Indiana ranked 12th in the Big Ten in rushing yards at just 130.4 yards per game and 11th in the conference at 3.6 yards per carry.
”I think any off-season you go back and look at what did we do good or bad, what runs worked, what runs didn't work, why did they work, why didn't they work,” Hart explained. “Was it the running back making the wrong read? Was the scheme incorrect? When you look at those things that's how you get better... So, we're trying our best to put our guys in the best position possible. That comes down to schemes, and film study and evaluating what we did in the past.”
While the coaching staff is making it a priority to get better on their end, it is ultimately up to the guys in the running back room to improve and get better in every way possible this offseason.
“I think we go into the offseason trying to get better. They all have to get better," Hart explained. "I think from a competition standpoint they push each other to get better."
Coming into 2019, the backfield was crowded but there wasn't as much confidence and security at the top of the depth chart outside of Stevie Scott. Sampson James is one of those players that Indiana will lean on more in 2020 following a productive freshman season.
"With Stevie [Scott] and with Sampson [James] we have two guys who can really play at a high level and that provides us with security. The main thing with Sampson is to stay healthy. Last year he came in still hurt from high school so that hurt a bit.”
Sampson James had a breakout game against Purdue in the regular season finale when he rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown and Stevie Scott expects more games like that going forward.
"He knows what’s going on now and he has the game speed change from high school," Scott said of James. "Going into this year it’s a big year and he's going to play a big role coming up. He’s ready whever his name is called and I'm really looking forward to us in the backfield this year because that’s a really good duo.”
Just because the team hasn't been together for the past few months and spring practice was cancelled, doesn't mean the mindset has changed for the Hoosiers.
“We always tell our players they need to get better every day,” Hart said. “If you don't get better somebody's going to take your job. Same thing as coaches, right?"
