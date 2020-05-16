Rivals.com (Lakepoint Sports Complex)

When Archie Miller took over the Indiana program four years ago, he vowed to take back the state of Indiana and win when it came to in-state recruitments. That he has done. He hasn't, however, forgotten about recruiting out of the state of Indiana. One of those out of state targets that Archie Miller is keeping tabs on is 2022 guard Bruce Thornton (Milton, GA). While Indiana has been in constant contact with the Georgia native, Archie Miller has yet to extend an offer to the four-star guard.

Thornton is already an extremely sought-after prospect for many high-major programs as he has nearly a dozen offers following his sophomore season. Ranked as the 4th best point guard in the 2022 class, Thornton continues to hear from programs such as Indiana, Purdue, Xavier, Iowa State, Cincinnati, UConn, Virginia Tech, Florida State and the majority of the SEC. For Thornton's high school coach, however, Allen Whitehart sees him as a perfect fit for one conference. "He plays like a Big Ten lead guard," Whitehart told TheHoosier.com. "He is definitely elite."

As for Big Ten programs in contact with Thornton, Indiana and Purdue sit alone for now but the Hoosiers are an ideal fit for his style of play says Whitehart.

"He fits like a glove," Whitehart added "He really seems to like them [Indiana] and what they are saying. It will be interesting to see where it goes." Whitehart noted that most of Thornton's communication with Indiana has been with Archie Miller but has had some contact with Mike Roberts as well.

Indiana has four offers out to the class of 2022 but two of them are point guards. With increased interest in Thornton, it is clear Archie Miller sees a need at the position with the possibility of Khristian Lander reclassifying and leaving after his sophomore year. Because of that, he would need a big time playmaker to step in from day one and lead the team. According to Whitehart, that is where Thornton excels. "He leads on and off of the court. First in the gym and last out and is a coaches dream," Whitehart said. "He just loves to compete." "It's all about winning with him," Whitehart added. "Stats don't matter to him as long as he wins." That winning mentality and competitiveness is what separates him from other players in his class. The stats that come with those intangibles are just an added boost. Doing whatever it takes to win, Thornton averaged 6.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, with a 3.9 assist-to-turnover ratio last year. That control of the game is what sticks out when watching him. "He is extremely efficient and controls the game from every angle," Whitehart said. "He controls the game like Chris Paul. His IQ is amazing."