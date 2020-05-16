News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-16 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 16th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

David Ellis to bring 'versatility' to Indiana backfield

Will Sheehey talks 'The Bounty', his playing days and the 2012-13 IU team

Georgia WR Jordyn Williams commits to Indiana

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Race and Football in America: The Life and Legacy of George Taliaferro - Part 3-- IU Athletics

Hoosiers hold virtual team banquet, announce 2019 awards-- Crimson Quarry

Kravitz: Purdue coach Matt Painter speaking out about transfers was bush-league-- The Athletic Indiana


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}