The Hoosier Daily: May 16th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
David Ellis to bring 'versatility' to Indiana backfield
Will Sheehey talks 'The Bounty', his playing days and the 2012-13 IU team
Tweets of the Day
RESPECT MY DECISION 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️@harrison2121 @247Sports @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/QhEzVrrVAb— Jordyn Williams🎈 (@jordynwms2021) May 15, 2020
Alex Karaban part of a small group that has been offered by IU in '22. Same HS as Mike Roberts, Noah Vonleh, Tom Coverdale, Steve Hart and Pat Knight. Versatile wing who can play in and out. Very underrated passer. High IQ guy that would be fun to watch in Indiana's system. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 15, 2020
Spoke with Milton HS coach Allen Whitehart about 2022 G Bruce Thornton. Everything kept coming back to his competitiveness and team first mentality. Says he is ‘first in the gym and last one out. A coaches dream.’ Indiana remains heavily involved here. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 15, 2020
Updated state of Indiana football rankings from @rivals #iufb https://t.co/jHlVAYWZoi— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) May 15, 2020
The 3rd and final part of our #IUFB RB Roundtable with @JHowardx34. ⬇️#ProIU pic.twitter.com/bJdL6STMRK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 15, 2020
The state of Indiana goes 1-2! https://t.co/GFwqktFRft— Todd Sturgeon (@todd_sturgeon) May 15, 2020
Headlines
Race and Football in America: The Life and Legacy of George Taliaferro - Part 3-- IU Athletics
Hoosiers hold virtual team banquet, announce 2019 awards-- Crimson Quarry
Kravitz: Purdue coach Matt Painter speaking out about transfers was bush-league-- The Athletic Indiana
