Indiana's backfield has consistently been a very strong part of the offensive system but heading into 2020 there is even a greater importance on what that group can provide. IU assistant coach Mike Hart spoke to the media about some of the core members of the group, but even more what Davis Ellis can bring to the group this fall.

Coming into his freshman season, Ellis was recruited as a running back and played running back in high school. When he arrived in Bloomington, however, his athletic ability shined early and often giving the Indiana staff the options to play him all over the field. “I think David is one of the best athletes on the team. If you ask anybody on the team they will tell you that," Hart said. "He is the starting kick-off returner, and he played a lot in the slot last year, and some in the backfield."

His athletic ability was on full display this past season against Penn State when Whop Philyor went down early in the game with an injury. Ellis finished that outing with seven catches for 85 yards, including a long 39-yard reception that came mostly after the catch. "He’s got some speed as you saw in the Penn State game when he caught that quick screen to the boundary and took it," Hard said. "He’s just an explosive play guy so he’s a guy we have to get the ball to and find a way to use him in whatever way we can.”

The skillset that Ellis provides has had the attention of Stevie Scott ever since his high school days, but now even more than ever. “David is very versatile and adding David to the running back room adds more speed, hands, he’s physical, and those are things that we need," Scott said of Ellis's skillset. "He is definitely one of those guys that you can put in and he’s going to go out there and make a play." "Just give him the ball and he can make a play, so adding him to the running back room just makes us more diverse. It keeps the defense on their heels not knowing what he is in for and what he’s doing," Scott added. "He makes us more diverse and gives us more playmakers.”