The Indiana teams in the early 2010's were headlined by guys like Cody Zeller, Yogi Ferrell, Jordan Hulls and Victor Oladipo, but one player who played a crucial role in IU's success was Will Sheehey. Often times in the sixth man role, Sheehey did all of the 'winning' plays that were needed for success. Following his days in Bloomington, Sheehey went on to play overseas and in the G-League, but those days of playing basketball seem to be over for the Florida native.

“Since I left IU, I was playing overseas for a while, six years or so, but had some injuries at the end and just couldn’t get over the hump," Sheehey said on Indiana Sports Beat. “I am done man. Basketball is a thing of the past, my body just can't do it anymore." During his playing days, however, he was a do-it-all guard who did all of the 'dirty' things in order to come out on top. Those type of plays would see Sheehey fit right in during the Bob Knight days, but have lost some of the appeal with the style kids play with now.

“When Calbert was one of my coaches, we really hit it off and he would always tell me about practices during the Knight days, and man do I love to fight," Sheehey said. "I was never the most talented player but I would always do the things that nobody else wanted to do. I was just happy to bring what I could.” While most players get into coaching when their playing careers are over, Sheehey says his mentality may not be a fit for today's game. "I love basketball and am obsessed with it so I wouldn’t close the door on it [coaching]," Sheehey added. "I'm a different kind of guy though. With how guys move and transfer I’m not sure I would be a good fit in the current culture… better off back in the Bob Knight days.”

Instead of coaching, Sheehey has spent his time trying to help the COVID-19 relief in any way possible. Part of that has been 'The Bounty'. Sheehey came up with the idea of the NBA2K tournament and is excited for it to bring some joy during a time where many don't have it. "We kinda thought of it because sports are down right now so we wanted to have a platform where people can connect and tune in," Sheehey said. "All those IU fans out there can tune in and watch and ask questions and spend a Saturday." “All of the money goes to charity and it’s streamed on Twitch on the Gaming Stadium’s Twitch link," Sheehey added. "It’s a cool experience and hope everyone tunes in and has a good time.”

Sheehey hasn't been around Bloomington much since he graduated and noted he wishes they would have won more when he was there. One of those wins should have been a National Championship, he says. "That '12-'13 team, we should’ve won a National Championship. We thought it and we talked about it," Sheehey emphasized. "We got the number one overall seed and it went through Indianapolis so the stars aligned. Michigan goes to that National Championship and we beat them twice and won the Big Ten on their court. Syracuse was just a bad matchup for us with that zone."

