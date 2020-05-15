Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Your 2019 #IUFB Most Valuable Players: the 2019 senior class. pic.twitter.com/CkZIbhYrxC

Congratulations to @jones_reakwon on being named the winner of the 2019 LEO Award! pic.twitter.com/kNrQa3E2KD

The 2019 #IUFB leader in tackles and interceptions, along with being an All-Big Ten selection. @mcfadden_micah is the 2019 Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/T8Ap6rBBkB

Over 1,000 yards; an #IUFB record three double-digit reception games; and an All-Big Ten selection. @SuperstarWhop is the 2019 Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/nOBRM5vZgr

2022 G Bruce Thornton an absolute bulldog with the ball. Super physical with a terrific ability to create off of the bounce. Can score at all three levels and extremely confident. Holds an early offer from IU and a very intriguing target for Indiana's guard heavy offense. #iubb

Michigan basketball makes significant addition with Nojel Eastern, a Purdue transfer-- Indianapolis Star

Ashley Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team-- IU Athletics

OPINION: The mystery of Devonte Green and his pursuit of the NBA-- Indiana Daily Student

Before Liam Cronin could wrestle like himself again, he had to deal with loss of his daughter-- Indianapolis Star



