The Hoosier Daily: May 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge is the next Clearwater International look for IU
Clark Kellogg discusses the FBI investigation, transfer portal and more
Tweets of the Day
Your 2019 #IUFB Most Valuable Players: the 2019 senior class. pic.twitter.com/CkZIbhYrxC— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 14, 2020
Congratulations to @jones_reakwon on being named the winner of the 2019 LEO Award! pic.twitter.com/kNrQa3E2KD— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 14, 2020
The 2019 #IUFB leader in tackles and interceptions, along with being an All-Big Ten selection.@mcfadden_micah is the 2019 Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/T8Ap6rBBkB— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 14, 2020
Over 1,000 yards; an #IUFB record three double-digit reception games; and an All-Big Ten selection. @SuperstarWhop is the 2019 Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/nOBRM5vZgr— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 14, 2020
2022 G Bruce Thornton an absolute bulldog with the ball. Super physical with a terrific ability to create off of the bounce. Can score at all three levels and extremely confident. Holds an early offer from IU and a very intriguing target for Indiana's guard heavy offense. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 14, 2020
Headlines
Michigan basketball makes significant addition with Nojel Eastern, a Purdue transfer-- Indianapolis Star
Ashley Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team-- IU Athletics
OPINION: The mystery of Devonte Green and his pursuit of the NBA-- Indiana Daily Student
Before Liam Cronin could wrestle like himself again, he had to deal with loss of his daughter-- Indianapolis Star
----
