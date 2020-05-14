Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge is the next Clearwater International look for IU
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana has found a hotspot of Division I talent at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida. Current Hoosiers Sio Nofoagatoto'a and D.K. Bonhomme hail from Clearwater Academy. Former Indiana commit JeJuan Sparks did as well, and former IU 2021 running back target Brendon Barrow, targeted before the commitment of David Holloman, plays at Clearwater Academy too.
The next target from Clearwater Academy International who is squarely in Indiana's recruiting crosshairs is 2022 linebacker Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge.
"I really think it’s a great school that I can fit into," Kolenge told TheHoosier.com. "I visited last year with Coach Jean (my coach in Canada), and I really liked it. I could see myself there."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news