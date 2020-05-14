Indiana has found a hotspot of Division I talent at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida. Current Hoosiers Sio Nofoagatoto'a and D.K. Bonhomme hail from Clearwater Academy. Former Indiana commit JeJuan Sparks did as well, and former IU 2021 running back target Brendon Barrow, targeted before the commitment of David Holloman, plays at Clearwater Academy too.

The next target from Clearwater Academy International who is squarely in Indiana's recruiting crosshairs is 2022 linebacker Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge.