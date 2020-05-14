While almost every sports fan has been disappointed and lost without any sporting events to follow, it all started with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament roughly two months ago. For Clark Kellogg, he was about to gear up for yet another year of sitting courtside and calling games. Now, with his offseason beginning earlier than every other year, he is still trying to adjust to the new normal.

"No question it's different and different for everyone," Kellogg told Indiana Sports Beat. "For me the most trying time was during March which would occupy my time and energy but that wasn't to be. Once I got through that period of adjusting and reality... I just really started to dive into my offseason routine albeit earlier." With no sports on to take his mind away from things, Kellogg has taken on a few new hobbies. "Jigsaw puzzles, a couple of good books and caught up on some good tv shows," Kellogg added. "Honestly just trying to be helpful to anyone in any way." Though sports aren't ongoing, the talk of them are. For college basketball, one of the biggest discussions has been with the transfer portal. "I don't like it, I really don't. A lot of times the motivation is a little misguided but that's part of being a young person and making a decision that may not be out of wisdom," Kellogg explained. "Part of me enjoys the fact the players have the option to make that decision if they deem it's best for them so I'm torn. But most of me doesn't like it." "Most of the times kids are making the move thinking it'll be easier and better somewhere else," Kellogg added. "You have to be able to accept both sides of the coin if you accept that freedom... There is a desire to have everything you want as soon as you want it."

Though players transferring has been emphasized more through college basketball, it has always been on full display in high school and on summer circuits in AAU season. That ability to hop from team-to-team in the lower levels continues to make its way to college. "We can't separate the landscape and the environment of AAU with what we see in college basketball. AAU has become such a huge part of the recruiting landscape over the last 20 years and its influence on the game in that there is recruiting going on in AAU," Kellogg said. "Clearly the ability to hop teams and how could that not influence kids when they go to college" While it is mainly the player's decision, parental involvement still plays a large part even in the college game. "You can't discount the parental involvement and influence in this trend of 'if its not working let's find somewhere it is' in sports," Kellogg added. "It may be hurting the individual growth going through some of this."

With some sports beginning the early stages of a 're-opening' phase, it will come with drastic changes from what it was in the past. One of the main differneces people will surely see is the lack of full stadiums due to social distancing rules still impacting regular everyday life. "No I haven't given myself a lot of time to dwell there [sports without fans]," Kellogg said. "I've just been thinking how I can get myself better and get through this. What support I can give my voice and influence through this... I try to get away from it some so I can barrel into it later in the summer or early fall." Another big change that could be coming to the college basketball world deals with the FBI investigation and some of the top programs in the country. "Initially when this investigation became public there was great fear and expectation that some of the bigger names and programs would be caught in this storm. We will see where it leads for some programs," Kellogg explained. "We will see some damage, I don't know to what degree but we will see some damage to certain programs and the game to some degree."

To listen to the rest of the interview and more, check out the tweet below.