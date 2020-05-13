Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Trayce Jackson-Davis wore No. 23 in high school. IU's No. 23 just came open. Khristian Lander has said he wants TJD's current No. 4. #iubb https://t.co/yHyv8XKHp9

#Purdue senior-to-be Nojel Eastern has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI has learned. https://t.co/Z18LFM1f8u pic.twitter.com/I4TpIMegsx

Lawrence North QB Donaven McCulley comes in at No. 210 here. Pike DE Ky Montgomery at No. 222. Both #iufb targts. https://t.co/5MwurMKoHF

Indiana had previously distanced itself before this news #iufb https://t.co/9OEb6KKaPK

IU COMMUNITY RALLIES AROUND CAM WILSON -- Hoosier Sports Report

How head coaches tackle the delicate task of picking the right strength coach -- The Athletic

What if ... George McGinnis stayed two more years? -- Crimson Quarry

Hoosiers in the NBA: Noah Vonleh -- Inside The Hall

