2021 guard Nate Johnson an intriguing prospect for Indiana
With the suspension of the AAU season, many high school recruitments are being affected due to prospects not being able to showcase their skills during the evaluation period, especially in the class of 2021.
For 2021 guard Nate Johnson of Lakota East High (OH), this would have been the time his recruitment would have taken off. The 6-foot-3 guard is an intriguing name that has popped up on many high-major radars over the past month.
Johnson already holds multiple offers from mid-majors and has garnered interest from programs like Cincinnati, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Dayton and Loyola-Chicago as of late.
Indiana is also a program that has kept tabs on Johnson throughout his junior season and into the spring. Part of the Indiana staff was expected to be on sight for Johnson during the summer when he suited up for Midwest Basketball Club.
"Indiana has interest in Nate [Johnson]," Midwest Basketball Club Director Andrew Martin told TheHoosier.com. "[Coach] Tom Ostrom has been in contact with him recently."
