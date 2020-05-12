Shawn Phillips (Dayton, OH) is one of those prospects that has received an early offer from the Hoosiers. From Archie Miller's old stomping grounds, Phillips has already emerged as one of the top centers in the entire 2022 class and even more so in the midwest. Phillips already unofficially visited Indiana for its home game against Maryland in January.

Indiana basketball will have ample minutes available in the frontcourt in 2021, but even more when the class of 2022 enrolls. Because of that, Archie Miller has made it a priority to jump into a few recruitments early.

Though just finishing his sophomore season, Phillips was a critical member of his Belmont High season this past year as he averaged 12.8 points and 11.3 rebounds. That play has already attributed to a handful of offers in addition to Indiana, including programs such as Auburn, Ohio State, Xavier, and Cincinnati amongst others.

As basketball is seeing a trend towards big men who can stretch the floor, Phillips remains a traditional center. Already 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Phillips is an absolute load to handle in the paint. His combination of size and strength makes him nearly unstoppable any time he touches the ball on the block. Last season he shot 65 percent from the field, showing his reluctance to leave the paint but furthermore his shear dominance within five feet of the basket.

Phillips does have a few post moves such as a wide drop-step and ability to turn over his left shoulder for a subtle hook shot. Outside of those, he uses his strength to bully defenders.

The best part about his game is the lack of plays the offense needs to run for him. Phillips averaged 4.8 offensive rebounds per game as a sophomore which realistically could convert into at least eight easy points per game. Having someone that impactful without having drawn up plays for him makes an offense that much more effective.

His size is not only impactful offensively, but even more on the the defensive end. A true shot-blocker, Phillips averaged 2.8 blocks per game last season and even affected more shot attempts than that.