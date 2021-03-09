TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 9th

The Hoosier Daily: March 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana opens Big Ten Tournament against Rutgers as full bracket is set
Indiana's Tom Allen receives raise, revised contract
Four-star QB Tayven Jackson to narrow his list soon
Indiana drops season opener to Rutgers, rallies to win three straight
Arkansas LB Kaiden Turner commits to Indiana
WATCH: Tom Allen discusses start of spring practice
Tweets of the Day
9⃣‼️#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/MjwbP6BCbS— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 8, 2021
WATCH ➡️ @IUHoosiers AD Scott Dolson talks with Don Fischer on @CoachAllenIU and #IUFB. pic.twitter.com/PLiZaf4xaE— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 8, 2021
Grace Berger • @grace_berger34— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 8, 2021
⚪️ 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 pic.twitter.com/MrCbiNUqt2
The men check in at No. 2⃣1⃣ in the final @USTFCCCA national poll before #NCAATF Indoor National Championships! ⚪️🔴#GoIU pic.twitter.com/I89rPewz7v— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) March 8, 2021
Two more AQs for the Hoosiers in the women's 3-meter!— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 8, 2021
1. Anne Fowler – 697.40 (NCAA Auto-Qualifier)
3. Tarrin Gilliland – 623.65 (NCAA Auto-Qualifier)
17. Zain Smith – 501.70#IUSD | #GoIU ⚪️🔴
My new home🔴⚪️‼️ @CoachCwarren @CoachAllenIU @theturnerfive @naomiturn #LEO #CHASE #IUFB pic.twitter.com/Oc6bieSHeM— Kaiden Turner (@Thekaidenturner) March 8, 2021
Headlines
IU gave richest contract in school history to football coach, not basketball. What it means.-- Indy Star
IU WOMEN PLACE FOUR ON ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Baseball takes 3 of 4 over opening weekend-- Crimson Quarry
2 IU wrestlers qualify for NCAA Tournament at conference championships-- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten tournament preview: Hoosiers ride nine-game win streak with chance to improve NCAA Tournament seeding-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Diving Posts Three More NCAA Marks in Lexington-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.