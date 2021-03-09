 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 9th
The Hoosier Daily: March 9th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana opens Big Ten Tournament against Rutgers as full bracket is set

Indiana's Tom Allen receives raise, revised contract

Four-star QB Tayven Jackson to narrow his list soon

Indiana drops season opener to Rutgers, rallies to win three straight

Arkansas LB Kaiden Turner commits to Indiana

WATCH: Tom Allen discusses start of spring practice

Archie Miller Radio Show

Allen appreciative of commitment to football program

IU gave richest contract in school history to football coach, not basketball. What it means.-- Indy Star

IU WOMEN PLACE FOUR ON ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Baseball takes 3 of 4 over opening weekend-- Crimson Quarry

2 IU wrestlers qualify for NCAA Tournament at conference championships-- Indiana Daily Student

Big Ten tournament preview: Hoosiers ride nine-game win streak with chance to improve NCAA Tournament seeding-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Diving Posts Three More NCAA Marks in Lexington-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup  

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}