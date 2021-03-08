The winner of the Indiana-Rutgers matchup will move on to play No. 2 seed Illinois in the quarterfinals on Friday night at 6:30 pm. That game will also be on BTN.

Indiana will open up Big Ten Tournament play against Rutgers on Thursday night, March 11, at 6:30 pm ET. It will be televised on Big Ten Network (BTN). Indiana is the 10th seed while Rutgers is the 7th seed.

Indiana finished the regular season 12-14 (7-12) and comes into the Big Ten Tournament on a five-game losing streak.

Rutgers comes into the matchup just 3-4 in its last seven games.

Rutgers won both matchups this season against Indiana. The first by a score of 74-70 in Assembly Hall and then the most recent, a 74-63 win at the RAC.

Since the Big Ten Tournament began in 1998, Indiana has made it to just one Conference Final and four Semifinals over that span. The Hoosiers haven't reached the Quarterfinals since 2017.

IU was the 11 seed last season and defeated 14-seed Nebraska 89-64 in the opening round game before the rest of the season was canceled due to COVID.

