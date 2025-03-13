Report: Drake's Ben McCollum emerging as top candidate for Indiana job

Drake head coach Ben McCollum has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the Indiana head coaching vacancy, according to Jeff Goodman.
"Drake coach Ben McCollum has emerged as one of the top candidates for the Indiana opening and has really impressed Indiana AD Scott Dolson, source told The Field of 68,” Goodman reported on X.
McCollum, 43, is in his first season at the Division I level and has quickly made an impact, leading Drake to a 30-3 record, a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship, and a conference tournament title. The Bulldogs are now headed to the NCAA Tournament, capping off a dominant debut campaign for McCollum in Division I.
Before taking the job at Drake, McCollum built an impressive resume at the Division II level, spending 15 seasons at Northwest Missouri State. There, he led the program to four national championships in a six-season span from 2016 to 2022 and was widely regarded as one of the top coaches outside Division I.
His teams consistently dominated, making the NCAA Division II Tournament 12 times in 15 years, including a perfect 38-0 season in 2018-19. The 2020 season, in which his team finished 31-1, was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were considered favorites to win another national title.
The Hoosiers fell to Oregon in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, dropping to 19-13 and putting their NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy. If Indiana fails to make the tournament, it would mark the second straight season without an appearance, increasing pressure on the program to make a strong coaching hire.
McCollum’s impressive track record and immediate success at the Division I level make him a compelling option as the Hoosiers evaluate their next move.
