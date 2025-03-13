Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Drake head coach Ben McCollum has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the Indiana head coaching vacancy, according to Jeff Goodman. "Drake coach Ben McCollum has emerged as one of the top candidates for the Indiana opening and has really impressed Indiana AD Scott Dolson, source told The Field of 68,” Goodman reported on X. McCollum, 43, is in his first season at the Division I level and has quickly made an impact, leading Drake to a 30-3 record, a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship, and a conference tournament title. The Bulldogs are now headed to the NCAA Tournament, capping off a dominant debut campaign for McCollum in Division I.

