Indiana left in limbo: Woodson, Hoosiers make NCAA Tournament case

After Indiana’s 72-59 loss to No. 23 Oregon in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Hoosiers trudged off the court knowing their NCAA Tournament fate was no longer in their hands.

Now, Indiana waits.

Selection Sunday looms, and for head coach Mike Woodson and his team, the next few days will be an uneasy blend of hope and anxiety.

It wasn’t the statement performance Indiana was looking for in its final pre-selection showcase. A formidable Ducks squad, battle-tested and sharp, pulled away late behind a pair of backbreaking runs, leaving the Hoosiers scrambling to maintain their tenuous grip on an at-large bid.

What once seemed like a solid tournament resume now rests on a razor’s edge, with bid thieves lurking and Selection Sunday uncertainty looming. Still, Woodson and his players remain steadfast in their belief that Indiana belongs in the NCAA Tournament field.

“I think we should be in the [NCAA] Tournament because we’ve got some big wins,” forward Malik Reneau said after leading the Hoosiers with 19 points. “Not only against Michigan State, but we got Purdue at home and then we swept [Ohio State] too. I think we had some solid wins.”

Indiana’s resume, while boasting a handful of quality victories, is littered with frustratingly close losses. Reneau pointed to a one-point home loss to Maryland, a five-point defeat at Purdue, and narrow home losses to Michigan and UCLA. All four of those teams are safely in the NCAA Tournament field and entered the Big Ten Tournament as top-six seeds.

For veteran guard Trey Galloway, Indiana’s recent form should carry weight in the committee’s decision.

“We know we should be a tournament team,” Galloway said. “The way we’ve been playing the last month and a half, we’ve been playing like a tournament team.”

Galloway highlighted near-misses, including the Maryland game, where a late Rodney Rice 3-pointer stole a victory from Indiana, and the Purdue matchup, where a Trey Kaufman-Renn hook shot sealed a crushing road defeat at Mackey Arena. The Hoosiers were competitive in plenty of their losses this season, but in the end, simply being competitive doesn’t punch tickets to March Madness.