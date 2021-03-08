Allen agreed to an amendment to his current seven-year contract that will increase his annual average compensation to $4.9 million through the 2027 season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University and IU head football coach Tom Allen have agreed to an amendment to his current seven-year contract that will increase Allen's annual average compensation to $4.9 million through the 2027 season.

Per the terms of the original contract signed in December of 2019, Allen will continue to have a year added to the back end of his deal each season the IU Football program qualifies for a postseason bowl game.

"Tom Allen has proven himself to be not only the right person for our student-athletes and our program, but one of the best football coaches in the country," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "The enthusiasm and outlook for our program is at an all-time high, and the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I look forward to Tom leading our program for many years to come.

"I thank President McRobbie and the Board of Trustees for their support throughout this process, and I thank Tom for his commitment to building something very special in Bloomington. I could not be more excited about the future of Indiana Football."

In his first four seasons at the helm of the Hoosier program, Allen has enjoyed a level of success that has rarely been seen in program history. In 2020, he was named the American Football Coaches Association's National Coach of the Year as well as the Big Ten Coach of the Year after guiding the Hoosiers to a 6-1 record in the Big Ten and second-straight January bowl game berth. He became the program's first national coach of the year in 53 years, and its first Big Ten Coach of the Year in 33 years.

Among the highlights during the 2020 season was the program's first Top-10 national ranking in 51 years. IU spent six weeks inside the Top 10 in 2020 and climbed as high as No. 7. Those successes came on the heels of a breakthrough 2019 season that saw IU go 8-5 overall, post its first winning Big Ten season in 26 seasons, and earn its first Top-25 national ranking since 1994.

"I would like to thank Scott Dolson, President McRobbie and the Board of Trustees for their support and investment into our football program and our staff," Allen said. "I'm excited about what we are building here and how we are building it. Having said that, we have unfinished business that we will continue to chase after every single day. LEO!"