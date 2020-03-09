The Hoosier Daily: March 9
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
WATCH: Indiana March 3 spring camp practice footage
WATCH: Nick Sheridan, Kane Wommack address media during spring camp
Instant reaction: San Diego 13, Indiana 5
WATCH: Jeff Mercer, Drew Ashley react to Indiana's 15-3 loss to San Diego
Videos
Tweets of the Day
The 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/M2mVxPb7lD— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 9, 2020
🥶 The basket from @VicOladipo that gave us the lead for good.#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/S658UCmH6y— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 9, 2020
Here are the probabilities for the Big Ten tournament where second-seeded Michigan State is the favorite. (at Indianapolis. March 11-15.) #log5 pic.twitter.com/v6nKd2hRGP— Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 9, 2020
#iufb in XFL this weekend:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 9, 2020
🏈 Tegray Scales @Tegray_Scales8 (@XFLRenegades): 7 tackles (5 solo, 1 for a loss)
🏈 Bobby Richardson (@XFLVipers): 2 tackles (1 solo)
For the late night #iubb crowd --- new podcast. We talk about the Wisconsin game, the closing stretch of the season, the Big Ten Tournament, and the bigger picture: https://t.co/cLyy6uiuyj— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) March 9, 2020
Catch a glimpse of today's Indiana spring practice at https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh. #iufb https://t.co/dy1lGbJQJH— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 8, 2020
Headlines
IU DEFENSE HAS LOTS TO PROVE AS SPRING ARRIVES -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU loses its first home series 2-1 to the University of San Diego -- Indiana Daily Student
There was a void at the top of IU baseball’s rotation. Gabe Bierman is filling it. -- Indiana Daily Student
Weekend in Review: Errors, bullpen struggles lead to 1-2 weekend versus San Diego -- The Hoosier Network
Ellis displays running skills in IU spring football practice -- The Herald Bulletin
----
