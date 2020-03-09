News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 9

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images

Practice Notes (3/8)

WATCH: Indiana March 3 spring camp practice footage

WATCH: Nick Sheridan, Kane Wommack address media during spring camp

2020 sectional roundup

Instant reaction: San Diego 13, Indiana 5

WATCH: Jeff Mercer, Drew Ashley react to Indiana's 15-3 loss to San Diego

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU DEFENSE HAS LOTS TO PROVE AS SPRING ARRIVES -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU loses its first home series 2-1 to the University of San Diego -- Indiana Daily Student

There was a void at the top of IU baseball’s rotation. Gabe Bierman is filling it. -- Indiana Daily Student

Weekend in Review: Errors, bullpen struggles lead to 1-2 weekend versus San Diego -- The Hoosier Network

Ellis displays running skills in IU spring football practice -- The Herald Bulletin

----

{{ article.author_name }}