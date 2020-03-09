Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/M2mVxPb7lD

🥶 The basket from @VicOladipo that gave us the lead for good. #PacersWin pic.twitter.com/S658UCmH6y

Here are the probabilities for the Big Ten tournament where second-seeded Michigan State is the favorite. (at Indianapolis. March 11-15.) #log5 pic.twitter.com/v6nKd2hRGP

#iufb in XFL this weekend: 🏈 Tegray Scales @Tegray_Scales8 ( @XFLRenegades ): 7 tackles (5 solo, 1 for a loss) 🏈 Bobby Richardson ( @XFLVipers ): 2 tackles (1 solo)

For the late night #iubb crowd --- new podcast. We talk about the Wisconsin game, the closing stretch of the season, the Big Ten Tournament, and the bigger picture: https://t.co/cLyy6uiuyj

Catch a glimpse of today's Indiana spring practice at https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh . #iufb https://t.co/dy1lGbJQJH

IU DEFENSE HAS LOTS TO PROVE AS SPRING ARRIVES -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU loses its first home series 2-1 to the University of San Diego -- Indiana Daily Student

There was a void at the top of IU baseball’s rotation. Gabe Bierman is filling it. -- Indiana Daily Student

Weekend in Review: Errors, bullpen struggles lead to 1-2 weekend versus San Diego -- The Hoosier Network

Ellis displays running skills in IU spring football practice -- The Herald Bulletin