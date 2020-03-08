WATCH: Jeff Mercer, Drew Ashley react to Indiana's 15-3 loss to San Diego
Indiana lost the final game of its series with San Diego 13-5 on Sunday. The team's 1-2 weekend brings its overall record to 8-5 on the season.
Head coach Jeff Mercer and sophomore Drew Ashley were available following the game to discuss went wrong for the Hoosiers and how they can improve moving forward.
Jeff Mercer
Drew Ashley
