WATCH: Indiana March 3 spring camp practice footage
Indiana spring practice was open to the media at John Mellencamp Pavilion in Bloomington on Sunday afternoon March 3.
TheHoosier.com pieced together some footage to give a glimpse inside the program's second day of spring camp.
Included are quarterbacks Mike Penix, Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams throwing to receivers and running backs (including Tim Baldwin), new tight ends coach Kevin Wright working with the tight ends, Kasey Teegardin working with the huskies, Teegardin and new safeties coach Jason Jones working together with the safeties, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack working with linebackers (including Ty Wise) and new defensive line coach Kevin Peoples working with defensive linemen (including Damarjhe Lewis).
