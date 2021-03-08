TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 8th

The Hoosier Daily: March 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Kansas DT Jalen Marshall interested in Hoosiers after offer
2023 California QB Pierce Clarkson excited to get offer from Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Hoosiers win! #IUBase finishes the weekend with a 3-1 record. pic.twitter.com/7zsAnyln6l— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 8, 2021
Thursday night hoops.#IUBB | #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/L0dQpfGvqw— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 8, 2021
Changed speeds, changed locations, messed with hitters' timing...@TyBothwell9 was 🔛 today for @IndianaBase:— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) March 8, 2021
- 5 IP
- 10 K
- 2 H
- 1 ER pic.twitter.com/IHbbjPwcvb
The final @B1Gwbball Player of the Week: @kenzieholmes_— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 7, 2021
⚪️ 24.0 ppg.
🔴 10.0 rpg.
⚪️ 82.1% FG
🔴 2.5 bpg.
⚪️ 2.5 apg
🔴 1.0 spg.
📝: https://t.co/icgGZDSwHF pic.twitter.com/fPnFfu7OGB
#IUXC men and women are headed to Stillwater! 😎— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) March 7, 2021
✏️: https://t.co/77wIv92IWr#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/dZMMnNmh3Z
90' | Game over! Hoosiers win. pic.twitter.com/rKIWcMz43J— Indiana Women's Soccer (@IndianaWSOC) March 7, 2021
Headlines
HOOSIERS DRAW RUTGERS IN BIG TEN TOURNAMENT-- Hoosier Sports Report
HOLMES NAMED BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s golf to compete at Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island on Monday, Tuesday-- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s swimming finishes second at 2021 Big Ten Championships-- Indiana Daily Student
Washington, Rooks Finish Sixth at Big Ten Championships-- IU Athletics
Capobianco, Fowler Punch NCAA Tickets in Lexington-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
