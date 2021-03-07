For Jalen Marshall, the last few months have been, as he describes it "crazy" as many college programs have made their pitch to get him on campus and offered the 6-foot-5, 270 pound defensive tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, Kansas.

One of those programs that has offered is the Indiana Hoosiers, who, Marshall told TheHoosier.com, rank high amongst his offers.

"It’s getting pretty crazy and I think very highly of the Hoosiers and they are one of my top schools right now," Marshall said. "Indiana interests me because they have proven that they are a good program and can develop players."

In addition to the Hoosiers, Marshall holds offers from the following: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas State, Washington State, Virginia, Arizona State and Oregon.