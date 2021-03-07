 Kansas DT Jalen Marshall interested in Hoosiers after offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-07 09:39:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Kansas DT Jalen Marshall interested in Hoosiers after offer

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

For Jalen Marshall, the last few months have been, as he describes it "crazy" as many college programs have made their pitch to get him on campus and offered the 6-foot-5, 270 pound defensive tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, Kansas.

One of those programs that has offered is the Indiana Hoosiers, who, Marshall told TheHoosier.com, rank high amongst his offers.

"It’s getting pretty crazy and I think very highly of the Hoosiers and they are one of my top schools right now," Marshall said. "Indiana interests me because they have proven that they are a good program and can develop players."

In addition to the Hoosiers, Marshall holds offers from the following: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas State, Washington State, Virginia, Arizona State and Oregon.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}