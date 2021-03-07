With one quarterback already on the roster from the state of California in Jack Tuttle, the Indiana Hoosiers could add another in the future after offering Pierce Clarkson out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Cal., the same school that produced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Clarkson recently spoke with TheHoosier.com about his offer, saying it was "incredible" to be offered by Indiana assistant coach Kevin Wright.

"It was incredible. Coach Wright and me talked for about 15-20 minutes and he’s a cool guy, he’s easy to talk to as well," Clarkson said. "Indiana stood out to me because of the brotherhood there. I haven’t been able to get on campus or get to a game and see for myself in person yet, but so far from everything I’ve been able to see on social media, tv, and talking to Coach Wright, it’s a brotherhood over there and the program is really on its way up. I’m looking forward to building a relationship with the coaches soon and learning more about the program and the school in the process."

The son of quarterbacks coach Steve Clarkson, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound standout has put together solid performances at various camps recently and has seen his stock really take off, as offers are starting to pour in.