The Hoosier Daily: March 3
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Source: Sampson James enters name into transfer portal
Arkansas transfer RB Chase Hayden interested in Indiana, to visit in March
ISB interview with Khristian Lander
Tweets of the Day
Arkansas transfer running back Chase Hayden will visit Indiana on March 27, our @RivalsWoody reports.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 3, 2020
Hayden has two years remaining and is available for 2020. Visiting Houston Tennessee and two other schools as well. #iufb
More on him here. https://t.co/v50c5Jx5IQ
Sampson James is in the transfer portal.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 2, 2020
Only two scholarship running backs remain on Indiana's roster going into the spring. #iufb https://t.co/EOrDa8M1jI
Former 2021 Hoosier target. https://t.co/ZqHVrpWnSA— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 3, 2020
.@ColeHanna5 had https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh covered for Archie Miller's radio show tonight.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 3, 2020
Interesting note: Trayce Jackson-Davis is dealing with a foot sprain suffered around the time of the Purdue game. #iubb https://t.co/LQyG0Ud1YN pic.twitter.com/djmUHSA8pL
Welcome to the #IUFB family, @coach_peoples!https://t.co/LBbY2vgNfb— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 2, 2020
Well...if there ever was an endorsement to have, Rick Danison just got a good one. #iufb https://t.co/HFJIocAnf2— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 2, 2020
FYI; if you are going to @IndianaMBB vs Minnesota, your ticket stub gets you into the #iubase Home Opener on Wed at 3pm for free. Also, your ticket for Saturday vs Wisconsin gets you into the doubleheader at The Bart for free later that day. First Pitch of Game 1 is 2pm. #SYATB pic.twitter.com/fV1osQMdaA— iubase.com (@iubase17) March 2, 2020
Headlines
4-star PF Caleb Furst commits to Purdue basketball -- Indianapolis Star
PATBERG HEADLINES HOOSIERS’ ALL-BIG TEN HONOREES -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men's basketball returns home for crucial final week of the regular season -- Indiana Daily Student
Weekend in Review: Fucci fills offensive void, Sommer dominates High Point at Keith LeClair Classic -- The Hoosier Network
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.