Arkansas transfer RB Chase Hayden interested in Indiana, to visit in March
Former Memphis high school standout and current Arkansas transfer running back Chase Hayden is interested in Indiana, he told TheHoosier.com, and he will bring that interest to Bloomington in late-March.
Following the news of freshman running back Sampson James entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal Monday, Indiana watched what was high-end 2019 running back depth dwindle to just two scholarship running backs – sophomore Stevie Scott and 2020 early enrollee Tim Baldwin – on the roster for 2020 spring ball.
As the Hoosiers search for quality pieces to address the thinning at the position, transfers will be the first option, and Arkansas graduate transfer Chase Hayden has already surfaced as an option for Indiana.
RELATED: Transfer Tracker: Chase Hayden
Rivals.com reported late Monday evening that Hayden will be taking an official visit to Bloomington on March 27, representing one of three scheduled visits for Hayden this spring. The first visit will be to Houston, the second to Indiana and the third to Tennessee, where his father, Aaron Hayden, rushed for 2,000 yards in four seasons from 1991-94.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news