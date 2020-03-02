Following the news of freshman running back Sampson James entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal Monday, Indiana watched what was high-end 2019 running back depth dwindle to just two scholarship running backs – sophomore Stevie Scott and 2020 early enrollee Tim Baldwin – on the roster for 2020 spring ball.

As the Hoosiers search for quality pieces to address the thinning at the position, transfers will be the first option, and Arkansas graduate transfer Chase Hayden has already surfaced as an option for Indiana.

Rivals.com reported late Monday evening that Hayden will be taking an official visit to Bloomington on March 27, representing one of three scheduled visits for Hayden this spring. The first visit will be to Houston, the second to Indiana and the third to Tennessee, where his father, Aaron Hayden, rushed for 2,000 yards in four seasons from 1991-94.