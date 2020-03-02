Nick Baumgart and Cole Hanna drop their twelfth installment of TheHoosier.com's "Big Ten Power Ranks" for March 2.

Iowa is on the up and the Illini are on a slide.

1. Maryland (23-6, 13-5)

NET: 15 The Terps use some built-up equity and a win at Minnesota this week to stay on top of the Power Ranks, but the pack is right on UM's tail. Monster week ahead as the Terps as the program attempts to earn its first outright B1G title. -Nick Baumgart Coming up: Tuesday at Rutgers; Sunday vs. Michigan



2. Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6)

NET: 30 The Badgers continued their hot streak this week, racking up two more victories to make it six in a row. They now quietly find themselves just one game behind Maryland for the Big Ten lead. -Cole Hanna Coming up: Wednesday vs. Northwestern; Saturday at Indiana



3. Michigan State (20-9, 12-6)

NET: 7 The Spartans have clawed their way back up to three in the Power Ranks after winning 4-of-5, including victories over Maryland and Iowa at the top of the B1G. - NB Coming up: Tuesday at Penn State; Sunday vs. Ohio State



4. Iowa (20-9, 11-7)

NET: 29 The Hawkeyes split their games this week, falling at Michigan State before returning home for a bounce back victory against Penn State. Luka Garza continued his strong play as well and should find himself in the conversation for National Player of the Year. -CH Coming up: Tuesday vs. Purdue; Sunday at Illinois



5. Ohio State (20-9, 10-8)

NET: 16 The Buckeyes have quietly won 8-of-10 since a mid-season slip up. The Buckeyes have pushed its way back into the top-half of the B1G standings. -NB Coming up: Thursday vs. Illinois; Sunday at Michigan State



6. Illinois (20-9, 12-6)

NET: 36 Illinois won all three of their games this week, successfully rebounding from a four-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak of their own. -CH Coming up: Thursday at Ohio State; Sunday vs. Iowa



7. Penn State (21-8, 11-7)

NET: 26 The Nittany Lions keep sliding this week having lost 3-of-4, but its more of a by-product of everyone around them having a better run. PSU should win at least 12 games in the B1G for the first ever, barring the unexpected this week. -NB Coming up: Tuesday vs. Michigan State; Saturday at Northwestern



8. Michigan (18-11, 9-9)

NET: 24 After a stretch that saw the Wolverines win 7-of-8, Michigan dropped both of their games this week. Despite the losses, the Wolverines still find themselves nearly a lock to make the NCAA tournament come March. -CH Coming up: Thursday vs. Nebraska; Sunday at Maryland



9. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9)

NET: 34 The Scarlet Knights have lost 6-of-8. Another daunting week lies ahead as Rutgers tries to stay away from playing the first day in Indianapolis. -NB Coming up: Tuesday vs. Maryland; Saturday at Purdue



10. Purdue (15-14, 8-10)

NET: 35 The Boilermakers kept their tournament hopes alive this week, grabbing a much needed victory over their in-state rival. They still have plenty of work left to do, but things aren't quite settled in West Lafayette just yet. -CH Coming up: Tuesday at Iowa; Saturday vs. Rutgers



11. Indiana (18-11, 8-10)

NET: 54 The Hoosiers have lost 7-of-10 since melting in the final moments against Maryland back on January 26. IU can likely salvage its NCAA hopes by splitting a pair at home this week. -NB Coming up: Wednesday vs. Minnesota; Saturday vs. Wisconsin



12. Minnesota (13-15, 7-11)

NET: 46 Minnesota lost both games this week, falling in heartbreaking fashion each time. The Gophers tournament hopes, which were already hanging by a thread, are now all but finished. - CH Coming up: Wednesday at Indiana; Sunday vs. Nebraska





13. Northwestern (7-21, 2-16)

NET: 175 The Wildcats swept the bottom-dwelling Huskers after Sunday's win in Evanston. -NB Coming up: Wednesday at Wisconsin; Sunday vs. Penn State



14. Nebraska (7-22, 2-16)